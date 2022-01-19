As expected, Evers, Kleefisch lead gubernatorial candidates in fundraising efforts

A wide financial gulf separates both incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP candidate Rebecca Kleefisch from the remaining candidates running for governor this fall, new campaign finance reports show.

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, and former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch both announced their 2021 fundraising totals last week, with Evers holding more than $10 million at the close of last year, while Kleefisch raised more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign, which she launched in September. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns and underscore what is expected to be an expensive gubernatorial race this year.

What's more, both Evers and Kleefisch each received donations of $20,000, the maximum individual amount allowed for statewide candidates in Wisconsin, from about 60 individual donors, according to campaign finance reports filed this week with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Those large donations last year accounted for about one-third of the total funds raised by Kleefisch and about one-eighth of what Evers raised. Evers' campaign reported receiving more than 32,000 individual donations last year, while Kleefisch's campaign reported receiving donations from more than 7,000 individuals.

With the midterm election less than 10 months away, Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that track campaign finances, said Wisconsin's gubernatorial race — which sees Democrats looking to stave off a Republican push to regain a trifecta of GOP control in the state by unseating the incumbent governor, who has blocked several Republican-authored bills over the last three years — could prove to be historically expensive.

"I certainly wouldn't be surprised if this governor's race breaks all of the old records," Rothschild said. "To have this level of money pouring into Wisconsin already is a clear indication that the sky is the limit when it comes to this November election."

As was the case leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has drastically outraised the Republican Party of Wisconsin, with Democrats bringing in more than $2.25 million in the final five months of 2021, compared with about $322,000 raised by Republicans.

The Democratic Party raised more than $6.6 million last year, compared with less than $1.3 million raised by the Republican Party.

In addition to the gubernatorial race, both state parties are gearing up for heated battles over the Attorney General's seat, where Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking reelection, and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who confirmed earlier this month he is running for a third term.

“This November, we’re re-electing Gov. Evers and Attorney General Kaul and defeating Ron Johnson — and we’ll have the resources to do it,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin interim executive director Devin Remiker said in a statement.

The state Democratic Party donated more than $1.2 million in monetary and in-kind contributions to Evers' campaign in the second half of 2021. Kleefisch raised more than $60,000 from committees, including a $50,000 donation from Huck PAC, a conservative political action committee created by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

In addition to Kleefisch's campaign finance report, Middleton-based Freedom Wisconsin PAC, a political action committee created to help Kleefisch, reported raising $277,000. Of that, $200,000 came from billionaire and Republican donor Elizabeth Uihlein. Other donations to the political action committee last year included $75,000 from Virginia-based Right Direction America and $2,000 from Middleton real estate developer Terrence Wall.

Uihlein also donated $20,000 to Kleefisch's campaign in September.

While Kleefisch has built a campaign directly targeting Evers, she first will need to go through her fellow GOP candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.

Kevin Nicholson, a former U.S. Marine who lost in the 2018 U.S. Senate Republican primary, plans to announce soon if he will launch his own gubernatorial bid. Nicholson previously said that he would run for governor if Johnson sought a third Senate term.

Madison businessman Eric Hovde said earlier this month he also is weighing a potential bid for the Republican nomination. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who will depart from his role as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System in March, also indicated he may be considering a gubernatorial run.

It remains to be seen who else will join the race, but Rothschild said Kleefisch's sizable fundraising effort should help ward off potential challengers.

"This fundraising head start she has is going to give any potential latecomer a second or third thought," he said.

Of the other Republicans already in the race, business owner Jonathan Wichmann reported raising just over $42,000 in the second half of last year. Former police officer and businessman Adam Fischer raised a little over $28,000 in the last six months of 2021.

Independent candidate Joan Beglinger reported raising about $24,000 in the second half of last year, comparted with about $850 raised by fellow Independent Jess Hisel.

Lieutenant governor

While Wisconsin's lieutenant governor race hasn't drawn the level of spending as the gubernatorial ticket, Republican candidate Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, reported raising more than $200,000 in all of last year, including $20,000 from his Senate campaign.

Fellow Republican Ben Voelkel, a former senior aide to Johnson, reported raising more than $116,000. Republican Will Martin, who served under both Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker, raised about $42,000 last month, according to records.

Other Republicans running for the lieutenant governor seat include Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, who raised more than $26,000, David King, of Milwaukee, who raised about $4,000, and Army veteran Cindy Werner, who raised about $1,000.

The field of Democratic candidates vying for the lieutenant governor seat has also grown following current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Johnson.

State Reps. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, raised about $35,000 and David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, raised about $14,000. Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, reported raising almost $8,700 since declaring candidacy last month. Eau Claire resident Kyle Yudes raised more than $5,000 since October.

Secretary of state

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is running for secretary of state this fall, reported raising more than $70,000 in the final six months of last year.

Democrat Doug La Follette, who has held the position since 1983, told the Associated Press last week he is preparing to run for another term this fall.

La Follette, 81, said he was motivated to seek another term in the largely powerless office following Loudenbeck's interest in empowering the office to serve as a check on the state's bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which administers elections.

Republican secretary of state candidates Daniel Schmidtka and Jay Schroeder both reported raising less than $1,000 in the second half of last year.

