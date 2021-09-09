As expected, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces bid for governor in 2022

Among Republicans, Kleefisch joins small business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann, who also is running.

Other Republicans considering a gubernatorial run include former businessman and four-term state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, who has filed paperwork likely setting the stage for a 2022 campaign, as well as Bill McCoshen, who served in former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s administration, and former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Nicholson on Wednesday reiterated previous comments that he plans to run for either governor or U.S. Senate, but is awaiting a decision from current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to declare if he will seek another term in 2022.

"Ron Johnson needs to decide if he’s running for re-election," Nicholson said. "Our society is dangerously off kilter, this is not a time to play games, and I’ll run for one of these offices because we need people capable of doing hard things to lead."

"Republican candidates in Wisconsin have now lost 11 out of the last 12 statewide elections," Nicholson added. "Insiders, their endorsements and back room deals aren’t going to win general elections in 2022, and I advise the Republican establishment in Wisconsin to remember that, or risk learning the hard way again."