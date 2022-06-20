As GOP turnout surges in state primaries, Wisconsin Democrats stay upbeat ahead of convention

As Democrats prepare for their state convention next weekend, party leaders are rallying their base and honing their message to overcome a national climate favoring Republicans.

Historically the party in presidential power almost never fares well during midterm elections. But this year, with gas prices and inflation surging, things are looking especially bleak for Democrats.

Comparing the latest primary elections in other states in 2022 with those of 2018, Republican turnout is increasing much more than Democratic turnout, said Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ campaign newsletter Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

In 13 states “that have held primaries, are essentially done counting votes, and had primary turnout data for either a Senate race or governor race in both 2018 and 2020,” Republican turnout is up 38% while Democratic turnout is up 5%, Kondik said. Swing state Pennsylvania saw both Democratic and Republican surges.

Asked about historical midterm trends and high inflation, state Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler said in an interview, “There’s no question that it’s a tough national environment.”

He said WisDems had more volunteers in spring 2022 races than the party has had in any previous spring election — including during the Trump years.

“Whatever else may be said about turnout in other states, Democrats in Wisconsin are energized and ready to smash records,” Wikler said.

The Democratic state convention will be held in La Crosse, the second-biggest city in the 3rd Congressional District, where liberals are trying to maintain control. The outcome there could mirror the nationwide tide as Republicans seek to retake control of the U.S. House.

“Western Wisconsin is one of the most critical swing areas in the state of Wisconsin, which of course is one of the most critical swing states in the history of the country,” Wikler said.

Wikler at a WisPolitics luncheon earlier this month noted elements he thinks favor Democrats: the state’s record-low unemployment, increased broadband access and improved roads. Evers’ approval ratings are also steadily above water, with 49% of Wisconsinites approving of his job performance and 43% disapproving, according to April’s Marquette Law School Poll. A new poll is due out Wednesday.

“The stakes this fall couldn’t be higher: without Gov. Evers in office, our Republican opponents will take this state in a radically wrong direction,” Evers campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker said in a statement.

‘Alien’ concepts

Wikler also mentioned Evers’ past vetoes of measures that would have permitted increased gun access on school grounds and his opposition to Republican efforts to enact a complete abortion ban.

“Those ideas are just alien to the overwhelming share of Wisconsin voters, and, in this election, we want to make sure that voters see that the very fair choice between a governor who wants to do the right thing and a Republican Party, including Ron Johnson, that has moved to a radical extreme fringe,” he said.

At the luncheon, Wikler hardly mentioned President Joe Biden, whose approval level was 43%, with 53% disapproving, according to April’s Marquette poll.

“The No. 1 way to win a race in Wisconsin is to make it a race in Wisconsin,” Wikler said.

One Wisconsin factor that could aid Democrats, UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky said, is Johnson, the Republican U.S. senator, whom Chergosky said is “the ultimate motivator for the base of the Democratic Party. As one of the most polarizing senators in the nation, Ron Johnson motivates his own supporters just as much as he motivates the Democratic Party’s supporters.”

“I think we’re going to see record numbers of people coming out from both sides for the midterm,” Wikler said. “And in that context, it’s critical for us as Democrats to fight in rural Wisconsin and suburban Wisconsin and cities. We can’t take anyone for granted and we can’t write anyone off.”

‘Very engaged’

Green County Democratic Party chair Sandy Rindy acknowledged midterm trends don’t suggest positive outcomes for the party in presidential power. But, calling herself an “incurable optimist,” Rindy said she’s seeing a lot of positive energy from Democrats in Green County, among the most evenly split counties that favored Biden over former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“The spring elections, just in our county alone, brought out a lot of individuals that I never really hear from and, I think, vote maybe once every four years but generally don’t pay attention to spring elections,” Rindy said. “And they were very engaged.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade could be another unlikely boon for Democrats come the 2022 midterm election, Chergosky said.

“I do think Biden’s approval rating and the state of the economy will significantly shape the outcomes of the midterm elections,” he said. “However, history teaches us that other factors can matter, and I do think Roe could play a part in the midterms.”

Chergosky also called the Wisconsin Democratic Party “enormously effective at fundraising and obtaining the necessary resources to run competitive campaigns.”

Citing polls showing most Americans don’t support overturning Roe, Chergosky said Democrats could take advantage of the likely imminent court decision and Republican efforts to further abortion bans nationwide as a key campaign tool to attract swing voters and people who don’t typically vote.

Other issues

But UW-Madison political science professor Kathy Cramer said candidates campaigning on codifying Roe — after the U.S. Senate failed in its latest effort to do so — won’t turn out many people who typically don’t vote.

“People are pretty firmly on their side of the partisan fence, and the very few people still in the middle are unlikely to be moved by this issue,” she said. “The major factor will be turnout, and I just don’t think this issue is all that mobilizing for people who are not already dead set on voting.”

Gas prices and inflation are particularly hard issues for Democrats to overcome, Chergosky said, “because people are constantly reminded of these problems. Whenever people fill up their tank or go to the grocery store, they are reminded of the increase in prices.”

Republicans — from Johnson to the Republican gubernatorial candidates and candidates for the Legislature — have used rising grocery and gas prices to run ads and slam Democrats, who are currently in charge of the White House, Congress and Wisconsin’s executive branch.

Those talking points likely don’t fall on deaf ears: 69% of Wisconsinites say they’re “very concerned” about inflation, according to the April Marquette poll. That includes 53% of Democrats, including voters who lean Democratic, and 87% of Republicans, including voters who lean Republican.

“Inflation is absolutely an issue,” Wikler said at the WisPolitics luncheon. “Democrats are working around the clock to bring down costs for people … Republicans keep voting against things that would reduce costs for Wisconsinites (and) for Americans, I think because they want to have this issue to run on.”

Focus on the 3rd

Given U.S. House Rep. Ron Kind’s open seat in the 3rd Congressional District covering western Wisconsin, there will be an emphasis at the convention on hearing out the Democratic candidates vying to replace him. They include Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, whom Kind endorsed, Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann, all of whom are scheduled to speak at the convention. The only Republican running for the seat is Derrick Van Orden, who lost to Kind in 2020.

Van Orden — whom Democrats have slammed for being in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — is projected as a favorite in the district with large swaths of rural areas in a time when split ticket voting is down, the urban-rural political divide is growing and Republicans increasingly embrace disproven theories about the 2020 election.

Outside of statewide and national races, the 3rd Congressional District is perhaps the Democrats’ best test in Wisconsin of whether their platform can gain traction in an area that appears to be turning against them but still remains close to 50-50.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Evers are set to speak at the convention.

“Wisconsin is at a crossroads and the stakes could not be higher this November, which is why I’m excited to join my fellow Democrats in La Crosse later this month,” Baldwin said in a statement. “We will make sure they are fired up and ready to sprint through the tape as we fight to deliver a second term for Governor Evers, send another Democrat to the U.S. Senate, and work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Also scheduled to speak are the top Democratic U.S. Senate candidates vying to take on Johnson: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. Few significant policy differences exist among the candidates, but they’re likely to pitch themselves as the best choice to take on Johnson.

Evers, along with Barnes, Lasry, Godlewski and Nelson, also said they would invite Biden on the campaign trail despite a growing number of Democrats dissatisfied with the president in Wisconsin and nationwide.

“Wisconsin Democrats can run, but they won’t be able to hide from Joe Biden and his disastrous agenda,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Reisner said in a statement.

The party won’t consider endorsing candidates at the convention, unlike the Republican one. But the party will consider resolutions to tweak its platform.

