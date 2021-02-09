 Skip to main content
As impeachment trial gets underway, Wisconsin GOP chairman stands by Donald Trump
1 comment
As impeachment trial gets underway, Wisconsin GOP chairman stands by Donald Trump

Trump rally

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally Nov. 6 outside the state Capitol in Madison.

 STEVE APPS, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt on Tuesday underscored divisions among national Republicans on the future direction of the party, but mainly stood by the former president as the U.S. Senate prepares for his impeachment trial this week. 

In an interview with Marquette University host Mike Gousha that comes three months after Trump's November defeat, Hitt said national Republicans have differing viewpoints on how much influence Trump should have on the Republican Party, but spoke highly of Trump's ability to attract new people to the "big tent" of the party, such as unions voters and and minorities. 

For Hitt, at least, not included in that "big tent" are supporters of QAnon conspiracy theories and white supremacists — some of the people believed to be responsible for the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. 

Andrew Hitt

Hitt

"Do we want QAnon, do we want white supremacy? Those answers are clearly no," Hitt said. "We want people who believe in freedom, believe in the private sector."

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

Hitt condemned violence seen at the Jan. 6 insurrection, but said Trump shouldn't be impeached. 

Hitt's comments come as House Republicans grapple with divisions caused in the party by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, who voted to impeach Trump, and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, who has supported conspiracy theories and shown support for calls for violence against Democrats, baseless theories about faked school shootings and unfounded QAnon theories about Democrats joining in child abuse rings. 

10 years later: Wisconsin's Act 10 has produced labor savings, but at a cost

House Republicans in a 145-61 vote beat back a move by hard-right conservatives to oust Cheney from her top leadership post. Just 11 Republicans, however, joined Democrats in removing Greene from her committee assignments, none of which were from Wisconsin. 

Hitt said going forward, the Republican Party needs to focus on the things that unite it instead of divide it. 

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

A key piece of that puzzle that's unclear at this point is Trump's involvement in the party. Hitt said he thinks Trump will prove to be more involved than former President George W. Bush or other recent past presidents, but that the rest remains unknown.

"I don't think we yet know how active this president will be," Hitt said. "I suspect he will be very active in parts of the country."

Looking back a decade later, 10 stories about Act 10

The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering of cabinet members of plans to unilaterally roll back the power of public sector unions in the state. He "dropped the bomb," as Walker would describe it afterward, four days later.

The audacious proposal, to be known forever after as Act 10, required public employees to pay more for pension and health insurance benefits, but also banned most subjects of collective bargaining and placed obstacles to maintaining union membership.

The proposal laid bare the state's deep, at times intensely personal, political divisions as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the Capitol. The month-long, round-the-clock occupation drew international attention, but failed to stop the bill.

A decade later, the aftershocks of one of the biggest political earthquakes in Wisconsin history continue to be felt. Taxes have been held in check, and state finances have improved. But public unions are vastly diminished and the state is more politically divided than ever.

Here are 10 stories from people who experienced the historic events firsthand.

 

