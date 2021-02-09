As impeachment trial gets underway, Wisconsin GOP chairman stands by Donald Trump

Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt on Tuesday underscored divisions among national Republicans on the future direction of the party, but mainly stood by the former president as the U.S. Senate prepares for his impeachment trial this week.

In an interview with Marquette University host Mike Gousha that comes three months after Trump's November defeat, Hitt said national Republicans have differing viewpoints on how much influence Trump should have on the Republican Party, but spoke highly of Trump's ability to attract new people to the "big tent" of the party, such as unions voters and and minorities.

For Hitt, at least, not included in that "big tent" are supporters of QAnon conspiracy theories and white supremacists — some of the people believed to be responsible for the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

"Do we want QAnon, do we want white supremacy? Those answers are clearly no," Hitt said. "We want people who believe in freedom, believe in the private sector."