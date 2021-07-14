Assembly appeals ruling that Assembly violated open records laws

The documents show a staffer filed a formal complaint with the Legislature’s human resources office on Nov. 26. Her name was redacted from the records.

The complaint stated that the staffer and her friends had met Gruszynski at the Malt House, a Madison bar, on Oct. 30, and that she knew he had been drinking and arrived to help him sober up.

At the bar he told her that he’d had his eye on her for years and he knew she felt the same way about him and asked her to have sex with him. She refused, telling him that he was married and that sex between a legislator and an aide would be inappropriate, and left the bar.

That December, Gruszynski met with the human resources office and said he had been heavily drinking at the bar that night and didn’t remember meeting the aide. According to the documents, he said he had pieced together the evening using bar receipts and an Uber app and that someone (whose name was redacted in the records) told him he had made inappropriate remarks to a staffer.