Assembly approves pair of bills for transgender ban in female sports

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed a set of Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college levels.
Republicans have pressed forward with the legislation this spring even though it has received strong condemnation from the LGBT community and Democrats, as well as from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which has called the bills "unnecessary."
The Assembly approved the two bills 59-38 on party-line votes, and they now go to the state Senate.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is almost certain to veto the bills if they reach his desk.
The legislation is part of a nationwide effort in more than 30 states across the country this year to curb the rights of trans people, particularly trans youth.
Republicans and other supporters of the bills, however, say it would help maintain women’s equality in sports carved out by 1972’s Title IX, which gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.
"We already have women in Wisconsin who have suffered material damage from not having taken their spot on the podium from biological males competing in their sport," said Assembly bill author Rep. Barbara Dietrich, R-Oconomowoc. "These bills seek to protect those women and create space that’s inclusive for all, with male, female and co-ed sports."
Democrats on the Assembly floor slammed the legislation.
"This is political theater, which has turned into an exercise in cruelty and harm for young people and children in the state of Wisconsin," said Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton. "Those who vote yes in support of these bills should be ashamed of themselves."
Some women also have called on lawmakers to pass the legislation saying that allowing transgender women into women's sports is unfair because they may have some biological advantages.
Madison mountain bike racer Leia Schneeberger, who testified in support of the bills last month, said losing to a transgender woman was "the most demoralizing thing that has ever happened to me."
However the bills under consideration wouldn’t address Schneeberger’s specific case, because the legislation covers only K-12 and collegiate sports.
Opponents from more than 30 organizations, including LGBT advocacy organizations, the ACLU and the Madison School District, said the bill is a solution in search of a problem, is discriminatory and further marginalizes transgender children and adults.
The two-bill package would require school districts and higher educational institutions to divide sports into three divisions based on sex: boys, girls and co-ed. The proposal defines “sex” as the sex assigned at birth by a physician.
Something brewing: 3 takeaways from Milwaukee Brewers' recent surge
OFFENSE HEATING UP
Unseasonably warm weather moved into the area over the last week and temperatures that climbed into the mid-90s seemed to be just the remedy for the Brewers' ice-cold offense.
Heading into their series finale against the Padres on May 27, the Brewers ranked near the bottom of the National League in just about every major statistical category and were especially futile with runners in scoring position.
Since then, though, Milwaukee's .226 team average ranks 10th in the NL (up from .209), and the Brewers' .471 slugging percentage — a number powered by a league-leading 21 home runs during that stretch — is second only to the San Francisco Giants with a .778 OPS that is good for third.
"It's been a pretty good run here," hitting coach Andy Haines said. "It's just been nice to put some runs on the board for our pitching because they've kind of been carrying us."
STARTERS KEEP DEALING
The recent offensive surge has been a welcome relief to Milwaukee's starting rotation, which continues to put up eye-popping numbers.
With Brandon Woodruff (above) — 2 starts, 1.50 ERA, 19 Ks, 12 IP — and Corbin Burnes — 2 starts, 0.69 ERA, 20 Ks, 13 IP — setting the tone, the Brewers' starters have a combined 3.13 ERA over the last 10 games with a league-leading 7.1 WAR, according to FanGraphs.com. Milwaukee's starters have struck out 363 batters during that stretch, second among all NL teams, and are second with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
"I remember talking to you (reporters) maybe the first week of May and you asked ‘What are you guys going through right now with this tough stretch?’," Burnes said. "And I think I basically said, ‘Just hang in there.’ It’s one of those things in baseball — it’s going to come around. I think the last two weeks have kind of shown that."
JOSH HADER: STILL GOOD
An offense that gives starting pitchers a lead means little if the bullpen can't protect it and despite having lost two key options when right-handers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen were dealt to Tampa for shortstop Willy Adames, the Brewers' relievers have not let their teammates' efforts go to waste.
Closer Josh Hader (above) has been the biggest reason for that success. In five appearances during Milwaukee's recent hot streak, he hasn't allowed a single run while striking out seven of 17 batters faced and notching three more saves to give him 14 for the season.
"It seems like it's kind of the Brewers' formula when we win: we hit some homers and then get Hader into the game," Haines said. "I'm all-in on that."
Hader leads all NL relievers in strikeouts (41), strikeouts/nine innings (15.59), and save percentage (100%); ranks third in total saves and ERA (0.76); fourth in opponents slugging percentage (.163) and fifth in opponents' batting average (.125).
"He’s just becoming more of an overall pitcher, and I think when you take that stuff and all the things that Josh brings, the unique delivery, the slot, all those things, and now the guy can throw three pitches at any time for a strike," pitching coach Chris Hook said. "I think that’s a formidable foe.”