Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz leaving post

Hintz, in a statement, said he wanted to have more time for his family, including two children under age 5, and for his legislative district.
Democrats have next-to-no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing whatever bills they want. One of the most powerful tools Democrats do have, if they remain united, is blocking Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.
That veto-blocking power has been important during much of Hintz’s tenure as leader, which also corresponded with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ first term in office. Evers was elected in 2018 and since in office none of his vetoes have been overturned by the Legislature.
Hintz was also an outspoken opponent of the deal signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker with the technology giant Foxconn. Evers reworked that deal to shrink the amount of tax credits the Taiwan-based company could qualify for.
Hintz, 48, is up for reelection to his seat in November.
Democrats, who hold 38 of the Assembly's 99 seats, will vote to elect a new leader.
