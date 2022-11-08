Assembly Democrats say Republicans short of winning supermajority in Wisconsin Legislature

Assembly Democrats said early Wednesday that they've prevented Republicans from picking up enough seats to win a two-thirds legislative supermajority, enough to override a governor's veto.

Their announcement came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was elected to a second term, according to the The Associated Press. Experts have said a supermajority is extremely unlikely if Evers wins reelection.

Additionally, some of the Democrats were leading early Wednesday in the key legislative races Republicans were hoping to win.

"Through our efforts, we not only succeeded tonight, but also laid the groundwork to compete for the majority in elections to come," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement.

Some key legislative races where Republicans sought to flip Democratic districts included the 25th and 31st Senate districts, as well as the Assembly's 13th, 94th and 74th districts, which lean Republican. Other Assembly districts that lean Democratic, but could potentially flip Republican, include the 73rd, 71st and 54th districts.

In the districts where a significant portion of votes were counted late Tuesday, the Republican candidate had a 1-point lead in the Assembly's 74th district, while Democrats held a a 9-point lead in the 54th district and a 3-point lead in the 94th Assembly District.

The incumbent Democrat led late Tuesday in the 31st Senate District with about 50% of votes counted. With just over 30% of votes counted in the 25th Senate District, the Republican candidate led by just over 1.5 points.

Experts have said Republicans obtaining a two-thirds majority in both chambers is possible but unlikely. What’s especially unlikely is that Republicans reach a two-thirds majority but hangs on to his seat, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

In the off-chance that second scenario happens, a supermajority would empower Republicans to enact into law the dozens of election- and education-related bills that Evers vetoed this past session. Veto-proof majorities would only be significant if achieved in both chambers, as both are needed to successfully override a governor’s veto.

The new 10-year legislative maps — which the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose after a court battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court — favors Republicans to a large degree.

If half of the voters statewide went for Democrats and the other half went for Republicans, Democratic candidates could expect to win just 36 of the Assembly’s 99 seats and 10 of the Senate’s 33 seats, according to an analysis by John Johnson, a research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School.

Republicans would need a 7.2-point statewide advantage, or 53.6% of the vote, in order to have a chance of securing a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly, according to the analysis.