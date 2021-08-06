Assembly elections chairperson issues subpoenas for Milwaukee, Brown county election materials including ballots, voting machines

In her statement Friday, Brandtjen said Wisconsinites want a more comprehensive and transparent cyber-forensic audit.

The type of probe Brandtjen describes mirrors a widely discredited audit done in Arizona. Brandtjen and three other Wisconsin Republicans traveled to Arizona last month to observe that review.

Subpoena's posted on Brandtjen's website detail materials requested from election officials in Brown and Milwaukee counties including all ballots cast in the 2020 election, including provisional and mail-in ballots, and all ballot production, processing and tabulation equipment used in both counties.

Other items subpoenaed include forensic images taken from election management servers, routers, computers and removable media like flash drives or external hard drives and the names and addresses of voters, as well as the dates and times they voted.

Brandtjen could not be reached via phone on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice on July 28 issued a guidance document warning against election audits that require election officials to turn over materials including ballots or voting machines to third parties or state lawmakers.