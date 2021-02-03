Assembly GOP plans to send amended measure to eliminate Tony Evers' mask mandate back to Senate

Citing "unintended consequences" in a GOP effort to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide COVID-19 emergency order and accompanying mask mandate that could still allow the governor to pass future orders, Republicans in the Assembly plan to amend the measure and send it back to the Senate for the third time.

An amendment would mark yet another delay to the state's COVID-19 relief package, which has ping-ponged between the GOP-led chambers for a month and could be heading for a veto as it includes several items Evers has opposed.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Wednesday said the hang-up stems from a memo from legislative attorneys that indicates that, under the Senate proposal, Evers would retain his ability to issue any order that the Democratic governor "deems necessary for the security of persons and property while a state of emergency is in effect."

“As we did our due diligence, legislative attorneys and conservative legal experts confirmed the Senate amendment had unintended consequences and would actually expand the governor’s emergency powers," Vos said in a statement.