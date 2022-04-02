Assembly has paid $160,000 to defend against Wisconsin election investigation lawsuits

The state Assembly has spent more than $160,000 in taxpayer funds to defend against multiple lawsuits related to the GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election.

Invoices provided to the Wisconsin State Journal through a public records request detail payments to attorneys representing the state Assembly and Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, as part of several ongoing lawsuits related to former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s review.

The invoices pertain to lawsuits directly involving Vos and the Assembly and include more than $160,000 paid to attorneys between October of last year through early March. The largest amount relates to a lawsuit Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed to block Gableman from interviewing Wisconsin Elections Commission officials in private settings.

Those payments were made from the Assembly’s budget, which is funded by taxpayer dollars, and are in addition to the $676,000 in taxpayer funds already allocated to Gableman’s effort. Attorney payments for additional ongoing lawsuits filed by or against Gableman were not available, but would come out of the former justice’s contract. It’s unclear how much of Gableman’s contract has already been spent.

“Whether this is part of Gableman’s contract or other Assembly funds, it’s all taxpayer money,” said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who sits on the Assembly elections committee. “So the bottom line here is that even more taxpayer money is being spent on Mike Gableman’s investigation and on defending Speaker Vos from his violations of open records law, where he’s currently being held in contempt of court.”

Vos hired Gableman last summer to lead the review, which has missed multiple deadlines due in part to litigation brought by local and state officials challenging the former justice’s ability to demand private, in-person interviews as part of the probe.

July hearing set

In a sign that the one-party review is far from over, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez on Friday scheduled a July 11 hearing in a case to decide if Gableman has the authority to demand that the mayors of the state’s five largest cities and other officials be jailed for not cooperating with his subpoenas. Several mayors, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, have said they are willing to meet with Gableman, but not behind closed doors.

Vos directed questions regarding the invoices and ongoing lawsuits to his spokesperson Angela Joyce, who did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Gableman has issued subpoenas to local and state election officials, the mayors of the state’s five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have rejected Gableman’s requests for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

At the same time, Vos said last week he was “seriously considering” rescinding subpoenas issued by Gableman so that a Republican attorney general if elected in November could file criminal charges against the subpoenaed individuals. He did not provide specifics on what criminal charges could be pursued.

Vos has already extended Gableman’s contract through the end of April, but backing off on subpoenas could drastically shorten the ongoing review. The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of legal battles related to the probe.

“The only way this doesn’t go a long time past April 30 is if the speaker ends it and he has the power to do that today,” Spreitzer said. “There’s absolutely no reason to spend even the remaining month of this contract wasting taxpayer money.”

So far, the Assembly has paid more than $141,000 — including more than $69,000 to Indiana lawyer James Bopp and almost $73,000 to the Law Firm of Conway, Olejniczak and Jerry in Green Bay — in a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the agency’s nonpartisan administrator, Meagan Wolfe, against Gableman’s demand for a private, in-person meeting with Wolfe. Kaul said in court filings such a meeting needs to be conducted in a public setting.

Additional invoices detail more than $18,000 in attorney payments from the Assembly budget as part of three separate lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking public records related to the probe.

Contempt order

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issued an order Wednesday holding Vos and the Assembly in contempt for failing to produce the requested records, which could include deleted or lost text messages and emails.

Vos and the chamber were given 14 days to comply with the judge’s order or each would have to begin paying a $1,000 daily forfeiture — costs that could fall to taxpayers. If Vos and the Assembly provide proof they have complied with the state’s public records law, the contempt ruling would be lifted. Vos and the Assembly have also been ordered to pay American Oversight’s legal fees related to the contempt motion.

Vos pushed back on Bailey-Rihn’s ruling Wednesday, saying, “it’s a liberal judge in Dane County trying to make us look bad.”

“I don’t know about you, but when you have deleted emails, how do you get deleted emails back if they’re from Gmail? We already have an expert saying they can’t be done. You have a judge who’s focused on making a name for herself, and that’s all she’s doing,” Vos said.

“We have followed the law,” Vos added. “There is no problem with what we’re doing. It’s really them trying to stop our investigation. This all focuses on them not wanting to get to the truth of what happened in 2020. ... You can’t produce emails that you don’t have.”

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

District attorneys in three counties have already declined to file charges against members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling requested prosecution after the agency waived laws related to absentee voting in nursing homes in the 2020 election.

