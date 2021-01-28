Assembly hits pause on vote to eliminate Tony Evers' mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s a big impact to our seniors … No one wants to think about grandma without food," Tussler said.

As a joint resolution, the item just needs to pass both chambers and does not require the governor’s approval. Evers’ latest emergency order and mask mandate are slated to run until March 20.

Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have said the effort to eliminate the statewide mask order has nothing to do with masks, but rather concerns that the Democratic governor has overextended his authority by issuing repeated emergency orders for the same ongoing issue — the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 5,700 Wisconsinites.

Evers has made multiple extensions to his statewide emergency order and mask mandate since they first went into effect in August, while the Legislature has refused to extend those order. The Democratic governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as a pivotal step in mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Republicans say the Legislature, not Evers, has the authority to initiate a mask mandate beyond the governor's 60-day limit, but so far have not proposed any such measure.