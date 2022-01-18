 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assembly Majority Leader Steineke not seeking another term

Special session 2

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said Monday he hopes the Legislature will bring forward a package of police accountability bills by Jan. 1.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, one of the top Republicans in the state Legislature, announced Tuesday he will not seek another term this fall as he plans to return to the private sector.

Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement that, after more than a decade in the Assembly, he believes "the time has come to pass the torch and allow for others in our community to step forward and serve their neighbors.”

Members of the Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club compete in a series of races on Lake Monona Jan. 15 and 16, 2022.

Steineke was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, just months before he helped former Gov. Scott Walker pass Act 10, which drastically limited collective bargaining for the majority of public employees and decimated the number of unions through annual recertification votes and other obstacles.

"From reforming government to work smarter and more efficiently, to turning our state’s bleak budget picture around into continuous surpluses, I’m extremely proud of the results legislative Republicans have been able to deliver over the past decade," Steineke said.

Before joining the Legislature, Steineke was a Town of Vandenbroek supervisor and member of the Outagamie County Board. In 2012, he was selected by Assembly Republicans to serve as assistant majority leader. He became majority leader in 2014, a role he has held for four consecutive terms.

“As I refocus my efforts on returning to the private sector in the weeks and months ahead, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to advance conservative policies and serve as a check against the governor and his administration to prevent extreme ideologies from being enacted," he said.

Waukesha County judge rules absentee ballot drop boxes not allowed

Steineke's 5th Assembly District covers parts of Outagamie and Brown counties, including Kaukauna and the Town of Hobart. It also covers almost all of the Oneida reservation.

Steineke joins a growing list of state lawmakers not seeking reelection this fall, including Republican Reps. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is running for secretary of the state this fall, Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, and Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac.

Reps. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, and Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, also are not running this fall. Bowen and Rodriguez are running for lieutenant governor.

In the Senate, Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, and Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, also are not seeking another term. Hesselbein is running for the state Senate seat currently held by Erpenbach.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • Updated
  • 0

The Fort Atkinson School Board approved a mask mandate for all students on a 4 to 1 vote Thursday night after the death of a 13-year-old middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
breaking top story

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

