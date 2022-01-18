Assembly Majority Leader Steineke not seeking another term

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, one of the top Republicans in the state Legislature, announced Tuesday he will not seek another term this fall as he plans to return to the private sector.

Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement that, after more than a decade in the Assembly, he believes "the time has come to pass the torch and allow for others in our community to step forward and serve their neighbors.”

Steineke was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, just months before he helped former Gov. Scott Walker pass Act 10, which drastically limited collective bargaining for the majority of public employees and decimated the number of unions through annual recertification votes and other obstacles.

"From reforming government to work smarter and more efficiently, to turning our state’s bleak budget picture around into continuous surpluses, I’m extremely proud of the results legislative Republicans have been able to deliver over the past decade," Steineke said.

Before joining the Legislature, Steineke was a Town of Vandenbroek supervisor and member of the Outagamie County Board. In 2012, he was selected by Assembly Republicans to serve as assistant majority leader. He became majority leader in 2014, a role he has held for four consecutive terms.

“As I refocus my efforts on returning to the private sector in the weeks and months ahead, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to advance conservative policies and serve as a check against the governor and his administration to prevent extreme ideologies from being enacted," he said.

Steineke's 5th Assembly District covers parts of Outagamie and Brown counties, including Kaukauna and the Town of Hobart. It also covers almost all of the Oneida reservation.

Steineke joins a growing list of state lawmakers not seeking reelection this fall, including Republican Reps. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is running for secretary of the state this fall, Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, and Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac.

Reps. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, and Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, also are not running this fall. Bowen and Rodriguez are running for lieutenant governor.

In the Senate, Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, and Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, also are not seeking another term. Hesselbein is running for the state Senate seat currently held by Erpenbach.

