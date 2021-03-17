Assembly passes bills allowing hair braiding without a cosmetology license and cocktails to go

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed bipartisan bills that would allow people to braid hair without a barber or cosmetology license and allow Wisconsin bars and restaurants to sell wine glasses or alcoholic cocktails to go.
Several measures passed by the Assembly Wednesday provide examples of bipartisan efforts in the Capitol following close to 10 months of inaction from the GOP-led Legislature last year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Republicans passed a divisive resolution to honor the life and commemorate the career of the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers.
The resolution, which passed the Senate on Tuesday, also passed the Assembly 56-35 on Wednesday with Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, joining Democrats opposed to the bill. Republicans in both chambers have declined to pass a resolution honoring Black History Month.
Hair braiding
The Assembly voted 88-5 to pass a bill specifying that a person does not need to obtain a barbering or cosmetology license in order to perform natural hair braiding. Milwaukee Democratic Reps. Jonathan Brostoff, Evan Goyke, Supreme Moore Omokunde, LaKeshia Myers and Daniel Riemer voted against the bill.
The bill has been pushed by state Democrats as an effort to address racial inequities in the state and a means to enhance entrepreneurship. Bill sponsors, Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, who are Black, have described hair braiding as a natural and ancient craft.
"This legislation would allow more individuals, especially female entrepreneurs to practice braiding," said bill co-author Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison. "The bill would create more jobs and less people would be doing hair from home. This would not only impact the economic lives of people of color but this bill will help stimulate the economy across the state of Wisconsin."
The proposal also has been supported by Republicans as a deregulatory effort, with bill co-author Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, describing it as a measure that "takes down a barrier and lets people get to work and support their families.”
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Drinks to go
Also on Wednesday, the Assembly passed on a voice vote a bill that would allow any Class B alcohol license holder to sell wine or mixed drinks by the glass in a container that has a "tamper-evident seal."
More than 30 states have similar laws. Several organizations representing tourism, taverns, lodging and restaurants have registered in support of the bill, while Wisconsin Grocers Association and Wisconsin Public Health Association have signaled opposition to the measure.
"Main Street Alliance-WI is thrilled that the legislature has taken action to allow cocktails to go in Wisconsin," said Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Main Street Alliance. "Thirty-three other states already allow for this and it will bring in much needed revenue to small business owners across Wisconsin."
The measure now heads to the Senate for a vote.