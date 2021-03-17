Assembly passes bills allowing hair braiding without a cosmetology license and cocktails to go

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed bipartisan bills that would allow people to braid hair without a barber or cosmetology license and allow Wisconsin bars and restaurants to sell wine glasses or alcoholic cocktails to go.

Several measures passed by the Assembly Wednesday provide examples of bipartisan efforts in the Capitol following close to 10 months of inaction from the GOP-led Legislature last year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Republicans passed a divisive resolution to honor the life and commemorate the career of the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

The resolution, which passed the Senate on Tuesday, also passed the Assembly 56-35 on Wednesday with Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, joining Democrats opposed to the bill. Republicans in both chambers have declined to pass a resolution honoring Black History Month.

Hair braiding

The Assembly voted 88-5 to pass a bill specifying that a person does not need to obtain a barbering or cosmetology license in order to perform natural hair braiding. Milwaukee Democratic Reps. Jonathan Brostoff, Evan Goyke, Supreme Moore Omokunde, LaKeshia Myers and Daniel Riemer voted against the bill.