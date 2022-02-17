Assembly passes bills to restrict access to public benefits, unemployment payments

The state Assembly on Thursday passed a package of bills that Republicans say are geared toward addressing the state's ongoing workforce shortage by restricting access to state unemployment benefits in order to force more people back into the labor pool.

The bills also must clear the Senate, but appear likely to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pushed for increased spending on training and recruitment, as well as efforts to reduce employment barriers some individuals face such as child care access.

As the Legislature's session nears adjournment, Republicans have keyed in on the state's workforce challenges, which were present before the COVID-19 pandemic and have persisted despite the state boasting a record low 2.8% unemployment rate in December, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.

Opponents have criticized the package as one that puts up more barriers between jobless individuals and the public services they rely on while forcing people into jobs that aren't good for them.

Rep. Katrina Shelton, D-Green Bay, said in a media briefing the bills "highlight a doubling down on an extreme right-wing commitment to a legislative agenda that is anti-worker, anti-Wisconsin and anti-family.

"They do nothing to promote rejoining the workforce and they literally rip the rug out from underneath those who are trying to make ends meet while they look for work," Shelton said.

One of the bills, AB 937, would tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate. The bill passed 57-35, with Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, joining Democratic lawmakers in opposition.

Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate. Claimants would only receive 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate were greater than 9%.

The duration an individual could collect unemployment benefits would adjust based on the state's jobless rate to as few as 14 weeks if the rate were at 3.5% or lower.

"In the economic climate we have right now there’s no reason that someone should need half a year to find a good, high-quality paying job as they’re around every corner," bill author Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, told reporters Thursday.

Health care

AB 936 would remove an individual's Medicaid eligibility if they knowingly fail to accept an offer for legal, paid employment or an increase in paid hours. AB 934 would require the state Department of Health Services to determine a person's Medicaid eligibility every six months. Both bills passed along party lines.

Robert Kraig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, said the two bills "would move Wisconsin backwards at the expense of hardworking Wisconsinites."

“AB 934 and AB 936 will dramatically increase the administrative burden on both the state and already hard-pressed BadgerCare enrollees, force people off their health coverage during an ongoing global pandemic, and put people dealing with long-term disabilities at particular risk," Kraig said in a statement.

Other action

AB 935, which passed along party lines, would require DHS to enforce a federal work requirement, including drug screenings, for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

AB 939 also passed along party lines and would require employers to inform the state workforce department of any ineligibility questions when notified of a claim for unemployment insurance. The bill would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

Another bill to pass on a voice vote, AB 888, would require Evers to direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to spend $10 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funds on talent attraction and retention for veterans. Evers has rejected previous attempts by Republicans to dictate how federal funds are spent and announced plans Tuesday to launch a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity to create additional supports for education and employment for the more than 300,000 veterans in the state.

AB 912 passed along party lines and would limit the governor's use of emergency powers during events like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The bill would prohibit the state from classifying businesses as essential or nonessential and mandate that any emergency rule must be applied evenly to all businesses.

Republicans and some business groups railed against Evers' use of emergency orders to close businesses and limit activity at others to mitigate spread of the virus early in the pandemic. Legislative Republicans successfully sued to strike Evers' stay-at-home order in early 2020.

