Assembly Republican seeks funds to replace 'aging' Green Bay prison in upcoming budget

Wisconsin’s second oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems.

A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. There are problems with the showers and a lack of common rooms. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.

The Green Bay facility and the state’s oldest prison, the Waupun Correctional Institution, “are at or nearing the end of their useful lives,” the review found.

Yet, years after elected officials in the Capitol first learned about the problems, there’s no consensus on how to either restore or replace the prison. Past efforts on both fronts have failed.

But eyeing Wisconsin’s massive surplus — the Department of Administration estimated the state’s general fund balance could surpass $6.5 billion by summer — one Assembly Republican and many local stakeholders want to give the effort another shot.

“It is incredibly important that the Department of Corrections, Department of Administration and the governor — after years of both independent evaluation and research as well as their own time to evaluate it — show leadership and decision making on this critical issue,” said Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, who is seeking to work into the upcoming budget a measure to replace the 19th century facility. “The time for action is now; the money is available.”

Backed by numerous studies, officials have for years sought to call attention to the prison’s flaws. In 2009, a study found the prison needed over $140 million in repairs. In 2017, Steffen wrote a measure to sell the prison and replace it with a new one. The bill received a public hearing but no vote in either legislative chamber.

In January 2019, Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “It seems illogical to me to build a new prison when actually we’re trying to reduce the prison population and encouraging rehabilitation instead of incarceration.”

He also told the paper that the Green Bay facility is “over 100 years old and seemingly needs to be replaced.”

In the 2020 commissioned review of the prison, its authors — architects, engineers and cost management consultants — called for the state to “carefully weigh the value of continuing to invest in aged, outdated facilities versus investing in replacement facilities that would improve safety and security, operational efficiency, energy efficiency, maintenance, flexibility, and quality of life for visitors, staff, and inmates.”

Since that report has been released and scrutinized by executive agencies and the Legislature, Steffen said, “there is an understanding that this isn’t just a Rep. Steffen-concocted crisis; this is a real, legitimate situation that requires our attention and action.”

In 2021, Evers’ budget included $12.5 million to build a new health services unit at the Green Bay facility.

“This is like putting in brand new hardwood floors in your house about to be condemned,” Steffen told WFRV-TV at the time. “It’s infuriating that this is happening.”

Republicans stripped that provision from the final budget.

In a preliminary draft of his latest measure, Steffen is calling for building a new prison with the capacity to house at least 800 adults. The Green Bay facility currently holds over 950. The measure would require closing the Green Bay prison within 90 days after the new facility is built and selling the land to the Village of Allouez for $1.

Steffen said he expects building a new prison to cost about $500 million.

The Legislature’s top Republican isn’t making any promises on the measure.

“We will certainly take a look at the bill and discuss it in caucus,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. “Our initial conversations have expressed the need to look at our entire correctional system from workers to facilities.”

The governor’s office was also unclear about whether Gov. Tony Evers would support the effort.

“The governor has been clear that any plan to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution must be comprehensive and considered holistically based on the needs of Wisconsin’s adult corrections program,” Gov. Tony Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in a statement.

The debate over criminal justice reform versus planning for the future mirrors what’s happening in Dane County, where elected officials, law enforcement and social justice activists have been unable to agree on replacing the portion of the jail in the City-County Building, long ago declared “inhumane” and unsafe, and consolidate the county’s three jail facilities into one expanded jail Downtown.

Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said she is open to considering a proposal dealing with the “very real issues at Green Bay Correctional Institution, but the devil is in the details,” adding that she wants an approach to corrections that dealing with “racial disparities in policing, reducing the prison population, and legalizing marijuana.”

Regarding the Green Bay facility, the governor expects such proposals to be developed with the Department of Corrections, other stakeholders and receive bipartisan support, Cudaback said.

Among the local officials Steffen has been in touch with is Allouez President Jim Rafter, who said closing the prison could provide the village with an economic development opportunity while providing the aging facility’s prisoners a safer, more modern prison.

Rafter said he has been in contact with the governor’s office and DOC employees about closing the prison.

“We don’t have a commitment from them to take action on that in this budget, but we’re having good conversations where at least we’re educating them on the local need, the local interest, the local support,” Rafter said.

Recently, a group of local officials and state lawmakers, including Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, sent the Department of Corrections a letter encouraging the Green Bay Correctional Institution’s closure. The letter noted the facility’s flaws.

It also highlighted the possibility of developing on the prison’s site, with “the potential to provide more than $150 million in economic output, with the Green Bay School District, Village of Allouez, Brown County, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College all benefiting from new tax revenue.”

“I’m very thankful that it’s bipartisan because it’s not a partisan issue at all, or it shouldn’t be,” Rafter said. “It’s trying to solve problems. And there are many problems that closing the prison can fix.”