Assembly Republican subpoenas election materials in hint at Arizona-style recount

Two people have been charged with election fraud, out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by election officials. Similarly, very few potential voter fraud cases have been identified in Arizona where the type of audit envisioned by Brandtjen was done.

In a tweet, Gov. Tony Evers took a swipe at those seeking election investigations as he marked the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

"As politicians in this state and across the country try to abuse their power to predetermine election results, we are reminded our fight to protect the right of every eligible person to vote has never been more important," he said.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin described Brandtjen's effort as an "Arizona-style Cyber Ninja circus" that makes clear that Vos "has lost control of his caucus."