Assembly Republicans bar Rep. Janel Brandtjen from closed caucus meetings

Assembly Republicans voted last week to prohibit Rep. Janel Brandtjen from attending the GOP caucus' closed meetings due to a lack of trust in the Menomonee Falls Republican, who has denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and clashed with the state’s top legislative Republicans.

In a letter to Brandtjen Friday, first obtained by WisPolitics.com, Rep. Rob Summerfield, the Assembly's newly elected caucus chair said Assembly Republicans voted in a closed meeting Thursday "to no longer allow you to participate in closed caucus."

"The continual issues from the past have led our caucus to lose trust in you," Summerfield, R-Bloomer, wrote in the brief letter. "For this reason, this vote was taken."

Summerfield's letter confirms the growing rift between Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee, and top GOP leaders in the chamber. The ongoing spat also casts further doubt on whether Brandtjen will remain the committee's chair in the coming legislative session.

Brandtjen has used that position over the last year to provide a platform to conspiracy theorists and deniers of the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

She also signed on as a co-sponsor to a resolution aimed at decertifying the 2020 presidential election, something that cannot be done under state law and the U.S. Constitution. Multiple reviews, recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes.

Trump, who on Tuesday announced his third bid for president in the upcoming 2024 election, this summer endorsed Brandtjen in her reelection bid, saying she was “the most courageous member of the Assembly and provided the platform for the investigation into the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election.”

Brandtjen also supported Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ challenger in the Aug. 9 Republican primary, Adam Steen. Vos narrowly defeated Steen in the primary and again in the Nov. 8 election, where Steen ran as a write-in candidate.

Brandtjen said Tuesday she left the closed caucus meeting after attending for about three hours for "family commitments" and denied claims that she was asked to leave the meeting. Neither Summerfield nor Brandtjen have said whether the caucus vote was held before or after Brandtjen departed from Thursday's meeting.

“I supported Robin Vos’ opponent because I don’t feel Robin Vos can unify this party,” Brandtjen said Tuesday. “Last Thursday, Robin Vos had an opportunity to prove me wrong, but instead he proved me right.”

Vos did not respond to a request for comment this week.