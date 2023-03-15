Licensed counselors and others who attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through the discredited practice known as “conversion therapy” can continue to operate in Wisconsin after the Republican-led Assembly on Tuesday blocked a rule that would have prohibited it.

Republicans also passed a bill requiring state schools that report repeated crimes or other violations of state or municipal laws to hire an armed school resource officer. The bill would fund the officers using federal COVID-19 funds, which state officials say is not an allowable use of the money.

Assembly Bill 3 prohibits any rule banning conversion therapy and follows a January vote by the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to strike a recently implemented rule that classified intervention by a licensed marriage and family therapist, counselor or social worker to try to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as unprofessional conduct.

Rather than vote on the bill itself, the Assembly voted 61-35, with all Democrats opposed, to move the bill into committee. The move mirrors how Republicans handled the Department of Safety and Professional Services rule two years ago and effectively blocks it for the remainder of the legislative session, which ends in 2024. Doing so also keeps the bill from reaching Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would almost certainly veto it.

“I know we disagree on a lot in this building, but I have to tell you that I am so disappointed that we can’t agree to ban a policy that directly increases the risk of depression and suicide in children,” said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. “Conversion therapy is wrong. You know it’s wrong. I know it’s wrong.”

Bans prohibited

Under the measure, the DSPS board that licenses marriage and family therapists, counselors and social workers — which implemented the original rule — would be prohibited from enacting future measures banning conversion therapy by licensed professionals.

The rule was developed in 2020 based on a process launched in 2018 under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.

In 2021, the Assembly rules committee introduced a bill to block the rule, but that bill was moved to committee and ultimately died at the end of the legislative session last year. Soon after, in December, the DSPS board’s rule went back into effect, which prompted the rules committee to again strike the measure earlier this year.

Republican members of the committee said in January the counselors examining board is not allowed to implement the rule under state law and that it overstepped its legislative authority by doing so.

However, a memo prepared by the Wisconsin Legislative Council in 2020 notes that state statutes “likely provide significant authority” to the DSPS board to promulgate the rule.

Groups in opposition

As of Monday, four groups — the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers — had registered in opposition to the bill. Conservative Christian organization Wisconsin Family Action supports the measure.

The rule applies to the use of conversion therapy with any client. Conversion therapy for minors has been banned in more than a dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, Madison and Sun Prairie. At least 20 states and the District of Columbia have also banned the practice with minors.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors’ Health Equity, Human Needs and Strategic Planning Committee last week approved a resolution declaring the county’s official position opposing conversion therapy. The full board is expected to vote on the resolution next week.

Sup. Peter Burgelis, who authored the resolution, said the county “has a responsibility to promote the mental health and well-being of all its residents.”

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, calls conversion therapy, also known as “reparative therapy,” “dangerous and discredited” and it has been rejected by mainstream medical and mental health organizations for decades. Both the American Psychological Association and American Medical Association have also denounced conversion therapy.

Police in schools

Assembly Bill 69 would require any state school to hire a school resource officer if it has at least 100 incidents in a semester, with at least 25 resulting in arrest. Bill co-author Rep. Nik Rettinger, R-Mukwonago, said the bill is a “proven common-sense first step” to address increased incidents at schools like those in Milwaukee and Madison.

The bill defines an incident as any violation of state or municipal disorderly conduct laws, as well as certain crimes including homicide, sexual assault, burglary, battery and arson. Incidents related to the use or possession of alcohol, tobacco products or vaping devices would not be counted toward the 100-incident threshold, according to the bill.

The measure passed on a 59-36 vote, with Rep. Scott Johnson, R-Jefferson, joining Democratic lawmakers in opposition. The bill heads to the state Senate and, if approved there, to Evers’ desk.

Several Democratic lawmakers criticized the bill as an attempt to force school resource officers back into the state’s two largest school districts in Madison and Milwaukee, which voted to remove resource officers from schools in 2020.

COVID funds

Under the bill, a portion of the cost of hiring a school resource officer would be covered by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

A fiscal estimate prepared by the state Department of Administration notes that such reimbursement would likely not be allowed, as federal funds are intended to be used to address the impact of the pandemic.

“If we want to act, this bill isn’t it because it cannot be implemented,” Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said, describing the bill as “purely a distraction.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, dismissed the memo Tuesday.

“I don’t know how anybody could say providing parents with more information to know whether or not a school is safe is not a worthwhile investment,” Vos said.

The Milwaukee Police Association and Wisconsin Professional Police Association have registered in support of the bill. The Wisconsin Education Association Council, Wisconsin School Psychologists Association, Wisconsin School Social Workers Association, American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Public Schools and Disability Rights Wisconsin oppose it.