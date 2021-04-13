Assembly Republicans pass bills seeking control over federal stimulus funds, Tony Evers likely to veto

Vos also criticized Evers for a lack of details on how he plans to spend the billions in federal funds, while Democratic lawmakers say it's too early to make firm plans for all the funding, as federal guidelines still are being determined.

Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, described as "irresponsible" a GOP-authored bill that would spend $1 billion in federal funds to return the equivalent of 10% of property taxes to all property owners.

"We are still waiting for federal guidelines on this and right in the federal act it says that these funds cannot be used for tax relief," Sinicki said. "So what are we going to do, give out all this money in tax relief and then claw it back?”