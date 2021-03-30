Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500 million of stimulus on broadband; $1 billion on property tax relief

But beyond that, the governor's plan is short on details. Evers did not say how he plans to spend the remaining federal funds or how much of the infrastructure spending would go toward broadband expansion.

Assembly Republicans said they could support some of the governor's planned uses for the money, but want some changes. It's not clear whether Senate Republicans support the Assembly GOP's proposal.

First, Assembly Republicans want the governor to allocate $1 billion in direct payments to Wisconsin property owners to provide the equivalent of a 10% property tax reimbursement.

"The people most impacted by the pandemic, the hardworking Wisconsin taxpayers, should see additional state aid coming out of the pandemic funds," Born said. "This is their money, and we believe that they can spend it better than Governor Evers can."