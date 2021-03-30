Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500 million of stimulus on broadband; $1 billion on property tax relief

Assembly Republican lawmakers who currently have little to no say over how billions of dollars in federal stimulus aid are used in Wisconsin are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to spent $500 million to expand broadband access and $1 billion in property tax relief.
The announcement of Assembly GOP stimulus priorities from budget committee chairman Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and other Assembly Republicans follows a defeat on Monday in their effort to give themselves more sway over how $3.2 billion in stimulus money is spent, currently a power exercised almost exclusively by the governor.
Evers on Monday vetoed the Republican bill that would have accomplished that by allowing the Republican-controlled legislative budget committee two weeks to review and possibly object to the governor’s use of COVID-19 federal funds.
But Evers' veto keeps the distribution of the state's COVID-19 stimulus funds in the governor's hands, and Republicans have already criticized him for not working closely enough with them on determining a use for the funds.
Evers announced Monday he would direct $50 million to the tourism industry; $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic; $500 million for the state's pandemic response efforts; and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.
But beyond that, the governor's plan is short on details. Evers did not say how he plans to spend the remaining federal funds or how much of the infrastructure spending would go toward broadband expansion.
Assembly Republicans said they could support some of the governor's planned uses for the money, but want some changes. It's not clear whether Senate Republicans support the Assembly GOP's proposal.
First, Assembly Republicans want the governor to allocate $1 billion in direct payments to Wisconsin property owners to provide the equivalent of a 10% property tax reimbursement.
"The people most impacted by the pandemic, the hardworking Wisconsin taxpayers, should see additional state aid coming out of the pandemic funds," Born said. "This is their money, and we believe that they can spend it better than Governor Evers can."
Republicans are also upping the ante on spending for broadband expansion. GOP lawmakers said they want to see $500 million of the latest federal stimulus spent on broadband expansion, more than the up to $200 million Evers proposed on Monday. Evers, however, has also proposed spending $200 million in the state budget on broadband expansion, and it isn't yet clear whether the money in the federal stimulus bill would replace the funding Evers has requested for the state budget or would complement it.
Republicans also declined to say whether spending federal stimulus dollars on broadband would reduce the need to fund such programs through the state budget, which lawmakers are set to pass this summer.
"Budget discussions are for a future day," Born said.
Beyond money for broadband and property tax relief, Republicans on Tuesday said they also want to see an unspecified amount go toward long-term care facilities that have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”