Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500M of stimulus on broadband; $1B on property tax relief

Assembly Republican lawmakers who currently have little to no say over how billions of dollars in federal stimulus aid are used in Wisconsin are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to spend $500 million on broadband expansion and $1 billion on property tax relief.

The announcement of Assembly GOP stimulus priorities from budget committee chairman Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and other Assembly Republicans comes after Evers vetoed their effort to give themselves more sway over how $3.2 billion in stimulus money is spent, currently a power exercised almost exclusively by the governor.

The Republican bill Evers vetoed Monday would have given the Republican-controlled legislative budget committee two weeks to review and possibly object to the governor’s use of COVID-19 federal funds. Republicans have criticized Evers for not working closely enough with them on determining a use for the funds.

Evers announced Monday he would direct $2.5 billion in spending toward economic relief for families, workers and small business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Evers also is planning to spend $500 million on the state’s pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.