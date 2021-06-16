 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assembly set to pass pair of bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports
0 Comments
alert

Assembly set to pass pair of bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trans Rights

Proponents of transgender rights gather outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as legislators hold hearings on a pair of bills that would prohibit transgender athletes in Wisconsin from participating in girl and women sports teams in public and private schools, universities and colleges Wednesday, May 26, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The state Assembly on Wednesday is poised to debate and later pass a set of Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college levels.

Republicans have pressed forward with the legislation this spring even though it has received strong condemnation from the LGBT community and Democrats, as well as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which has called the bills "unnecessary." 

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is almost certain to veto the bills, although they would still need to be passed by the state Senate to reach his desk. 

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement and supporters of President Donald Trump face off Friday at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The legislation is part of a nationwide effort in more than 30 states across the country this year to curb the rights of trans people, particularly trans youth. 

Republicans and other supporters of the bills, however, say would help maintain women’s equality in sports carved out by 1972’s Title IX, which gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.

Conservative Wisconsin legal group aims for national reach, counter to anti-racism

Some cisgender women — women who identify with the gender they were identified with at birth — have also called on lawmakers to pass the legislation, who say allowing transgender women, who may have some biological advantages, into women's sports is unfair to cisgender women. 

Madison mountain bike racer Leia Schneeberger, who testified in support of the bills last month, said losing to a transgender woman was "the most demoralizing thing that has ever happened to me."

Still, the bills lawmakers are considering wouldn’t address Schneeberger’s specific case, since the legislation covers only K-12 and collegiate sports.

Sen. Ron Johnson ends objection to making Juneteenth federal holiday

Opponents from more than 30 organizations, including LGBT advocacy organizations, the ACLU and the Madison School District, said the bill is a solution in search of a problem, is discriminatory and further marginalizes transgender children and adults.

The two-bill package would require school districts and higher educational institutions to divide sports into three divisions based on sex: boys, girls and co-ed. The proposal defines “sex” as the sex assigned at birth by a physician.

The bills would prohibit people assigned at birth as “male” from participating on an athletic team or in a sport designated for people assigned at birth as “female.”
 

State treasurer Sarah Godlewski launches statewide network to promote homeownership

Rachel Crowl, a transgender woman, said the legislation would have harmful repercussions for trans youth.
 
For some women in sports, however, the issue is a matter of protecting another group: people assigned female at birth.
 
Opponents of the legislation repeatedly emphasized that transgender girls are girls, and that the law should help protect them, as well.
 
This story will be updated.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Latinas hardest hit by job loss as economy recovers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News