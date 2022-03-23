Robin Vos suggests pulling back election review subpoenas to pave way for prosecutions

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said this week he might rescind subpoenas issued to mayors and election officials as part of the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election, but only so that a Republican attorney general elected in November could file criminal charges.

Speaking on WSAU-AM on Tuesday, Vos, R-Rochester, said he is looking into the possibility of withdrawing subpoenas issued over the last several months as part of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's review, which Vos has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer dollars. Vos has already extended Gableman's contract through the end of April, but backing off on subpoenas could drastically shorten the ongoing review.

The one-party effort has missed previous deadlines due to multiple court challenges to the former justice's demands for private meetings with the mayors of the state's five largest cities, as well as state election officials and others.

Vos said his concern is that state law provides immunity from prosecution to anyone subpoenaed by the state Legislature.

“I am seriously considering pulling back the subpoenas because it makes no sense to give people immunity now that we see that there is so much that has been found that a Republican attorney general could later prosecute," Vos said.

Vos didn't provide specifics on what criminal charges could be pursued and his office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Despite that, some Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, have called for the Republican-controlled Legislature to pursue efforts to decertify the 2020 election results. Gableman has also suggested lawmakers consider doing so, though Vos — who has also made unfounded claims that there was widespread fraud in the election — has repeatedly said such an effort would be illegal and unconstitutional.

“I wanted Donald Trump to win as much as anyone else in the state, but I also am not going to break the oath that I have to the constitution … I don’t have the unilateral authority to put Donald Trump back in office, it just can’t happen," Vos said. "No matter how much people yell or scream or pass resolutions or stomp their foot, it doesn’t matter about 2020 and having us with the ability to change the results."

District attorneys in three counties have already declined to file charges against members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling requested prosecution after the agency waived laws related to absentee voting in nursing homes in the 2020 election.

Gableman has claimed 100% of nursing home residents in Dane and Milwaukee counties voted in 2020, insinuating that their votes were somehow cast fraudulently. A Wisconsin State Journal review found no evidence to corroborate that claim, finding only one Dane County nursing home where all 12 registered voters cast a ballot, and 42% to 91% of registered voters in other facilities casting ballots.

Gableman has issued subpoenas to local and state election officials, the mayors of the state’s five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have rejected Gableman’s requests for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

Gableman's subpoenas have been met with a slew of legal challenges, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filing a lawsuit in October challenging Gableman's ability to demand in-person interviews. Kaul has argued demanding private interviews outside a public setting is illegal.

Republicans have also passed more than a dozen election-related bills as a result of multiple reviews into the 2020 election, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he won't sign legislation that makes it harder to vote.

Vos said the Legislature will bring back those bills if a Republican governor is elected this fall.

“We’re going to pass those in the first month and it will be law by Valentine’s Day of 2023, but you’ve got to give us a Republican governor to sign the bills," Vos said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0