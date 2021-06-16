Assembly to vote on local redistricting delay

Months before Wisconsin lawmakers are expected to draw the state's next set of decennial political maps, the state Assembly on Wednesday is set to vote on legislation that would delay the implementation of new boundaries for local races until at least 2023.
The bill, which Republicans have quickly pushed through the committee process, is meant to address the already compressed timeline for drawing the next set of political maps due to delays in the U.S. Census Bureau providing detailed 2020 Census data.
Under the bill, municipalities would have until mid-May of 2022 to adopt new wards, while counties would until February 2022 to adopt a tentative plan and until July to finalize their supervisory districts following the work of the municipalities.
The result would be to keep the current maps in place until the spring 2023 election for city council and other aldermanic races and 2024 for county board races, except those that have staggered terms and elections in 2023.
The timeline for congressional and state legislative boundaries would go unchanged.
Groups that support the bill, such as the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin Counties Association, say they don't expect to receive Census data until as late as September of this year, which would be more than six months since when such data was originally anticipated in March.
Municipalities and counties say they don't have the resources the state does to turn around new maps by July 2022.
Republican lawmakers and other backers of the new bill say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional and disenfranchise voters in growing parts of the state that would be forced to hold local elections based on current, rather than updated, maps in 2022.
But Democrats and other opponents said keeping the current maps in place for local elections runs the risk of being unconstitutional and violating the “one person, one vote” doctrine. They also take issue with it keeping in place the maps drawn in 2011, which have been criticized for being among the most gerrymandered in the country.
Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, criticized the bill for forcing municipalities, when redrawing their wards, to yield to the boundaries imposed by any congressional or legislative redistricting.
"This is a huge, top-down departure from Wisconsin's tradition prior to 2011, which vested in counties and municipalities the authority to draw their own lines first," Rothschild said.
Rothschild said a better solution would be to provide briefer delay in the local process.
The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association opposes the bill because of the different timelines for when new maps would take effect for county and aldermanic districts.
The bill represents another effort to make changes to the rules of the redistricting process which is already guaranteed to be politically charged.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May declined a request from Republicans to adopt new redistricting rules meant to keep litigation over drawing the state’s next political maps before the Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives.
The redistricting process will have an outsize impact on whether Republicans will continue to enjoy strong majorities in the Assembly and Senate, as they have for the past decade due to GOP-friendly maps drawn by Republicans and signed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011.
Producing such Republican-friendly maps will be harder this time around, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in office, meaning the state's new political boundaries will likely be decided by the courts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.