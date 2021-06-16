Assembly to vote on local redistricting delay

Months before Wisconsin lawmakers are expected to draw the state's next set of decennial political maps, the state Assembly on Wednesday is set to vote on legislation that would delay the implementation of new boundaries for local races until at least 2023.

The bill, which Republicans have quickly pushed through the committee process, is meant to address the already compressed timeline for drawing the next set of political maps due to delays in the U.S. Census Bureau providing detailed 2020 Census data.

Under the bill, municipalities would have until mid-May of 2022 to adopt new wards, while counties would until February 2022 to adopt a tentative plan and until July to finalize their supervisory districts following the work of the municipalities.

The result would be to keep the current maps in place until the spring 2023 election for city council and other aldermanic races and 2024 for county board races, except those that have staggered terms and elections in 2023.

The timeline for congressional and state legislative boundaries would go unchanged.