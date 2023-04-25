The Republican-led Assembly will make another attempt Tuesday to rework unemployment benefits in Wisconsin, a response to the state's ongoing labor shortage and Wisconsinites approving a nonbinding measure calling for people receiving taxpayer-funded benefits to work or seek work.

The Assembly also is scheduled to vote on a GOP measure that would require Wisconsinites receiving public health care assistance through BadgerCare Plus to renew their status with the state every six months, instead of automatically reenrolling in the system.

The unemployment and health care measures slated for passage Tuesday mirror bills that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed last legislative session — a sign that the latest proposals are likely headed for the same fate.

Republicans unveiled the unemployment package in early April, days after more than 78% of Wisconsin voters approved a nonbinding question on the April 4 ballot asking voters: "Shall able-bodied childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

Among the bills, AB 153 would tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate.

Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate.

Claimants would receive 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate was greater than 9%, while the number of weekly benefits would be reduced to as few as 14 weeks if the rate was at 3.5% or lower.

Preliminary data from the state Department of Workforce Development show the state's unemployment rate at 2.5% in March.

Assembly Republicans also are slated to pass AB 147, which would update the Wisconsin laws outlining the conditions for people to be fired from their jobs for misconduct, temporarily eliminating them from unemployment benefit eligibility. Under the bill, those conditions for misconduct also would include the destruction of an employer's records, theft or unauthorized possession of property, a violation of the employer's absenteeism policy or a violation of the employer's social media policy.

AB 149 would require employers to inform the state workforce department of any ineligibility questions when notified of a claim for unemployment insurance. The bill would require the workforce development agency to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

AB 150 would change references to "unemployment insurance" in state statutes to "reemployment assistance." The bill also would require the Department of Workforce Development to enforce federal drug testing requirements for individuals claiming unemployment benefits in certain occupations.

An individual who fails a drug test would be ineligible for benefits "until certain requalification criteria are satisfied or unless he or she enrolls in a substance abuse treatment program and undergoes a job skills assessment, and a claimant who declines to submit to a test is simply ineligible for benefits until he or she requalifies," according to the bill.

Under the bill, DWD would have to create rules identifying occupations for which drug testing is required.

Another measure slated for passage, AB 152, would make various changes to how DWD operates, including requiring benefits claimants to provide proof of identity when filing an initial unemployment insurance claim. The bill also would require DWD to expand call center hours if the volume of calls received increases dramatically.

Updating BadgerCare Plus

Proponents of the bill to update BadgerCare Plus, Assembly Bill 148, say the changes aim to reduce the number of ineligible individuals receiving public benefits and reduce state spending. More than 1.6 million Wisconsinites are enrolled in BadgerCare or Medicaid programs, which are provided to low-income, pregnant, disabled and elderly individuals, according to state data.

The bill would bar the Department of Health Services from automatically renewing eligibility for BadgerCare recipients. DHS also would have to determine an individual's eligibility every six months and would be prohibited from filling out eligibility forms for recipients in advance.

In addition, any BadgerCare recipient who fails to timely report to DHS any changes that may affect their eligibility would become ineligible for benefits for six months.

Evers vetoed a similar bill in April 2022, writing in a veto message at the time that “individuals who otherwise meet existing eligibility criteria are entitled to these program benefits under federal law.”

“The provisions of AB 148 are out of compliance with current federal regulations and would jeopardize Wisconsin’s ability to draw down both regular and enhanced federal funds for the Medicaid program,” Department of Health Services Legislative Director HJ Waukau wrote in testimony about the bill.