At home, alone and online, Wisconsin observes historic inauguration

UW-Madison professor Rachelle Winkle-Wagner rearranged her day to watch the inauguration at home with her daughters as Kamala Harris was sworn in as the country’s first female, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Her oldest daughter said it made her feel that she, too, can run for political office.

“As a mom of two daughters and a scholar who studies race in higher education, it was really just a monumental day,” Winkle-Wagner said.

No rallies

In Downtown Madison, Capitol Square was mostly empty, in contrast to the celebrations that broke out when Biden won the election in November.

Alex Wirth was among a group of evangelists who came to the square hoping to preach to Trump supporters because “they’re putting all their trust in a man instead of the Lord.”

But as of noon, no such rally had materialized.

“Today was the inauguration,” said Wirth, 30. “We figured there’d be a big crowd of people. And what’s better than a big crowd to preach the gospel. There’s actually more reporters than there are people that are protesting.”