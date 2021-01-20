At home, alone and online, Wisconsin observes historic inauguration

In normal times, Gof Thomson would head down to Puempel’s Olde Tavern to watch as his party’s candidate is sworn in as president.
But these aren’t normal times.
The nation remains in the grips of a pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives. Washington, D.C., is locked down under the watch of more than 20,000 troops after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, while state capitals are heavily fortified amid fears of more social unrest.
“I’m buying champagne, and I’m not sharing it,” Thomson said.
The retired banker and former Democratic Assembly candidate planned to toast the new president privately then join a handful of other progressives driving through downtown New Glarus Wednesday afternoon honking their horns in a socially distanced parade.
After four years of tumult under Republican President Donald Trump, punctuated by 78 days of false claims of a rigged election, Democrats watched and celebrated President Joe Biden’s inauguration in the way that so much of life happens now: alone, online or outdoors.
“Obviously people want to get together and celebrate this,” said Jeanette Kelty, vice chair of the Green County Democratic Party, which hasn’t held an in-person meeting in a year. “Right now we just can’t do it.”
UW-Madison professor Rachelle Winkle-Wagner rearranged her day to watch the inauguration at home with her daughters as Kamala Harris was sworn in as the country’s first female, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.
Her oldest daughter said it made her feel that she, too, can run for political office.
“As a mom of two daughters and a scholar who studies race in higher education, it was really just a monumental day,” Winkle-Wagner said.
No rallies
In Downtown Madison, Capitol Square was mostly empty, in contrast to the celebrations that broke out when Biden won the election in November.
Alex Wirth was among a group of evangelists who came to the square hoping to preach to Trump supporters because “they’re putting all their trust in a man instead of the Lord.”
But as of noon, no such rally had materialized.
“Today was the inauguration,” said Wirth, 30. “We figured there’d be a big crowd of people. And what’s better than a big crowd to preach the gospel. There’s actually more reporters than there are people that are protesting.”
Also missing were the armored vehicles, barricades and police presence seen Sunday in anticipation of potential armed pro-Trump protests that also never happened.
It was a stark contrast to the scene four years ago, when clutches of supporters gathered in taverns to watch Trump be sworn in as hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets to the Capitol in protest.
Janie Winston, a 40-year-old Madison resident, had the inauguration on in the background as she worked from home before taking her dog, Flanagan, for a walk.
“Watching the inauguration was just chilling,” Winston said. “It’s really exciting.”
Winston, who voted for Biden, said she’s “relieved” Trump is out of office because he “only cared about himself” and divided the country.
Taylor Rickman, 28, another Madison resident who voted for Biden, said he was also feeling excited, optimistic and relieved that Trump is no longer president.
“I think a lot of normalcy will return to just the news cycle and the office in general,” Rickman said. “I’m just hoping for a more productive and normal time.”
Winston is optimistic that Biden will be able to bring the country back together.
“I think democracy has prevailed,” she said.
But Steve Wehler, who was among a group of three men protesting COVID-19 health restrictions, said he believed tens of thousands of ballots in Wisconsin were corrupt and that Biden wasn't fairly elected.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and the state Supreme Court threw out Trump’s effort to challenge the election results.
“I believe we’re headed down the wrong path in America,” Wehler said. “It’s time for the silent majority to not be silent anymore.”
As Biden urged Americans to end “this uncivil war," some state Republicans focused on Trump’s legacy.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who skirmished with Trump during the 2016 GOP primary race before backing him, posted a photo of himself with Trump on Twitter, thanking the president for signing tax cuts, rolling back regulations, inking new trade deals and pushing for the quick development of a COVID-19 vaccine, among other things.
In a statement, Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt commended Trump “for his strong legacy of conservative accomplishments.”
“President Trump’s pro-growth agenda and conservative policies brought about landmark achievements for Wisconsin,” Hitt said. “Under the president’s leadership, Wisconsin saw tremendous economic growth, historic peace agreements and hundreds of conservative judges appointed to our courts.”
Quiet on campus
The UW-Madison campus was uncharacteristically quiet as COVID-19 kept students and staff from coming together and pushed back the spring semester’s start to Monday.
Just two UW-Madison students were seen in Memorial Union.
One of them, Joey Nerad, said that after voting for Biden in November the day felt a little bit celebratory, but also like a confirmation of what the country already knew – that Biden had won the election.
Nerad, who is in the pharmacy program and gearing up to help in the statewide vaccination effort, said he had something else scheduled on Wednesday that he found a tad more exciting than the historic moment at hand: He was scheduled to receive his COVID-19 vaccine.
“The excitement is still there -- you just might not see it walking around campus,” College Democrats chairwoman Rianna Mukherjee said.
Biden’s inaugural committee encouraged Americans to celebrate service ahead of Wednesday’s event, so the College Democrats held an online fundraiser selling unused campaign merchandise to benefit local activist group Freedom, Inc.
“People are excited to have a fresh chapter,” Mukherjee said. “Two weeks ago was a really big test for democracy. It’s refreshing and exciting to transition into a new presidency and Senate.”
Zooming in
Some Biden supporters were getting together online before or after the inauguration, although — as many have discovered this year — it’s hard to participate in an online meeting while also watching television.
Alexia Sabor logged onto a Zoom meeting Wednesday morning with former classmates from Emerge Wisconsin, a six-month program that prepares Democratic women to run for office.
Sabor, chair of Dane Dems, said she and her classmates were overcome with emotion to see Harris sworn in.
“For women, especially Black women and Asian women, this is incredibly powerful," she said. "It’s the first time we’ve gotten to see ourselves in this role. You’ve been told you can do it, but nobody’s done it.”
Sabor planned to get together Wednesday night with old friends from across the country over Zoom.
“We’re taking a minute to celebrate,” she said. “And we know there’s a ton of work to do. We just barely beat back the devil on this one.”
Democrats weren’t complaining about missing out on a party.
“I’m less concerned about me having a good time and more concerned about him getting things done,” Thomson said.
William Garcia, chair of the La Crosse County Democratic Party, cheered Biden’s first slate of executive orders announced Tuesday, which he said were more important than the ceremony.
“However it happens, I'm fine with it,” he said.
Mary Arnold, who recently stepped down as chair of the Columbia County Democratic Party, said she put her efforts into Monday’s National Day of Service and was content to just watch the inauguration on her own.
“I’ve never done a Zoom party. It just doesn’t sound like that much fun,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to just quiet, peaceful and boring. I’ve had about enough of my blood pressure going up every day. I’m fine with subdued.”
State Journal reporters Emily Hamer, Kelly Meyerhofer and Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.
One of my top parenting moments was today — seeing Kamala Harris being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor with my two daughters. Thanks for capturing it @prowag pic.twitter.com/TlQQNBOCq6— Winkle-Wagner (@winklewagner) January 20, 2021