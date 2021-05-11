At least four Wisconsin Republicans to vote to remove Liz Cheney from House leadership

Grothman, who voted to oust Cheney from her leadership post in February, said he blames Cheney for her views on fiscal issues and for distracting Republicans.

"She held out for irresponsible spending in 2017 and we are one more time having a discussion about Liz Cheney instead of what we're going to do at the border," Grothman said. "We are losing the country right now and Liz Cheney keeps talking about other things."

Gallagher, who voted to keep Cheney in her post during the first effort to remove her, will now vote against her.

"House Democrats under Speaker Pelosi have been ruthless in advancing their radical progressive agenda, and Rep. Cheney can no longer unify the House Republican conference in opposition to that agenda," Gallagher said in a statement. "We need to take back the House in 2022 and permanently retire Pelosi."

In a statement, Fitzgerald said he doesn't have confidence in Cheney.