At least two in three state employees have received at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine

At least two of every three state employees have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Administration announced Monday.
The administration says at least 69.9% of all executive branch employees were at least partially vaccinated as of Friday.
There are more than 30,000 Wisconsinites who work for state executive branch agencies, which don't include the University of Wisconsin System or local school districts. The administration recently ordered all executive branch employees to provide their vaccination status.
According to the administration, 86.9% of executive branch employees, interns and contractors have reported their vaccine status, with 80.4% of respondents indicating they are at least partially vaccinated.
When accounting for the roughly 13% who haven't responded, the figures show 69.9% of all employees being partially vaccinated, assuming none of the 13% are vaccinated.
Those figures are slightly higher than the 66.7% of Wisconsin adults who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Meanwhile, 55.7% of the total population, including ineligible children, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Wisconsin has still not required that state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. A DOA spokesperson said that while disciplinary action may be considered on a case-by-case basis, the administration is giving all employees additional time to comply with the reporting requirement.
"It’s clear that while we still have room for improvement, the majority of executive branch employees are doing the right thing when it comes to COVID," said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. "Given the ongoing public health threat posed by the delta variant, we know that vaccination remains our best tool for beating back the latest surge, and I’m grateful for the steps state employees are taking to protect our workforce and the Wisconsinites we serve."
As of Sunday, Wisconsin was experiencing an average of 1,482 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, higher than this time last year but lower than the all-time peak in Wisconsin, when an average of well over 6,000 cases of COVID-19 were being reported daily.
Also on Monday, the Evers administration announced $58 million in federal coronavirus relief will be directed to local and tribal health departments so that they can continue their work responding to the pandemic. The funding adds to the more than $106 million the administration has already allocated to local and tribal health departments for COVID-19 in 2021.