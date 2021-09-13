At least two in three state employees have received at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine

At least two of every three state employees have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Administration announced Monday.

The administration says at least 69.9% of all executive branch employees were at least partially vaccinated as of Friday.

There are more than 30,000 Wisconsinites who work for state executive branch agencies, which don't include the University of Wisconsin System or local school districts. The administration recently ordered all executive branch employees to provide their vaccination status.

According to the administration, 86.9% of executive branch employees, interns and contractors have reported their vaccine status, with 80.4% of respondents indicating they are at least partially vaccinated.

When accounting for the roughly 13% who haven't responded, the figures show 69.9% of all employees being partially vaccinated, assuming none of the 13% are vaccinated.