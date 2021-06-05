At this weekend's state Democratic virtual convention, optimism of recent victories to meet realities of 2022

“While we have a tremendous degree of unity and strength in the Democratic Party at this moment, we also have to recognize it’s going to be a very hard fought election,” Wikler said. “No matter how unpopular Ron Johnson gets, no matter how much tremendous success our governor has, we have to be ready to take on a Republican backlash.”

Wikler and other Democrats say they fear the state’s political maps, which favor Republicans, continue to be a threat.

“The Republican Party isn’t just trying to win elections. It’s trying to tilt the playing field,” Wikler said.

Roys said Democrats need to match the “ruthless” behavior of Republicans with more activism.

No Democrat, however, is disputing Wisconsin’s status as a close state, and Wikler said the party will need to be meet that challenge during the next few years by organizing across geography and race. While Trump won’t be on the ballot in 2022 to rally Democrats, Wikler said the same could be said for Republicans, for whom Trump was also a powerful motivating factor. He said he expects the Republican embrace of Trumpism to continue driving Democrats to vote.