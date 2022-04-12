Attorney General hopeful Eric Toney files complaint to oust election officials

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney — a Republican candidate for Attorney General hoping to win over conservative voters ahead of the August primary — filed a complaint Tuesday calling on Gov. Tony Evers to remove five members of the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Toney said the election commissioners broke the law when they refused to send special voting deputies into nursing homes during the 2020 election, one of many longstanding charges of election malfeasance made by Republicans.

The commission's directive led to the Racine County Sheriff's Office recommending charges against the commissioners last year, saying that a lack of voting deputies led to residents with diminished cognitive abilities to vote in the election. Such voters are allowed to vote unless prohibited by a court order.

The Racine County District Attorney's declined to take up the charges, citing a lack of jurisdiction. The Milwaukee and Green Lake County District Attorney's Offices also declined to file charges, saying there was a lack of evidence that election commissioners committed a crime.

The Fond du Lac District Attorney's Office also doesn't have jurisdiction, Toney noted. Case law and statutes requires election law violations to be filed in an offender's county of residence.

"I think it's important, as we see voters and members of our state who wonder why isn't Racine doing something, or why aren't other offices doing something?" Toney said at a press conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

"What we saw from the Wisconsin Election Commission is they in fact went rogue," Toney said. "What they did was illegal."

The commission has long contended that no crimes were committed in their directive to halt special voting deputies. The directive was made unanimously by the bipartisan commission in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic out of fear of spreading the virus to nursing homes.

Under state law clerks must attempt to send voting deputies into a nursing home twice before mailing a ballot. The commission's direction waived the requirement of two in-person attempts before mailing the ballot in response to feedback from clerks that nursing homes weren't allowing deputies in because of COVID.

The commission reversed its guidance on special voting deputies in March 2021.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which conducted a review of the 2020 election, found that the election commission didn't follow the law in its directive to not send special voting deputies to nursing homes.

By not seeking a legal opinion from the Attorney General on the directive, election commissioners broke the law since they didn't have the authority to take election powers away from the governor and the Legislature, Toney contended.

Toney also said he has not asked Republican leadership to remove their appointed members of the election commission.

Under the complaint process, the elections commission will determine if there is probable cause to refer the complaint to the district attorney's offices.

The election commission does not comment on confidential complaints, said spokesperson Riley Vetterkind.

Campaign battles

Locked into a mud-slinging campaign with former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow in the Republican primary for Attorney General, Toney dismissed the idea that his complaint is a political move to boost his campaign.

"We're not here to get into the politics," Toney said. "The reason that this is important is to defend the integrity of our election and to make sure the public has trust in our election commission."

Toney said no one else with the Fond du Lac District Attorney's Office worked on a complaint except a staffer who made edits.

In a statement, Jarchow called Toney's public foray into the 2020 election saga a political stunt, saying that Toney didn't pursue criminal probes into the election until becoming a candidate for attorney general.

"My focus is on restoring order and keeping our citizens safe in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and other places across the state where violence is out of control,” Jarchow said.

