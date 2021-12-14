Attorney General Josh Kaul won't enforce any Wisconsin abortion ban

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Tuesday that he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and a currently unenforceable state ban takes effect.
The comments to The Associated Press are Kaul's strongest to date about how he would react to the Supreme Court undoing the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 has been unenforceable under Roe v. Wade, but would take effect again if conservative Supreme Court justices decide to overrule Roe, as they suggested during oral arguments this month in a case over Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortions. A decision is expected this summer.
Abortion is expected to be a central issue in the 2022 election in Wisconsin and other states. Kaul is up for reelection along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Both are supporters of abortion rights and face Republican opponents who want to make abortion illegal again.
Wisconsin is one of 21 states with laws or constitutional amendments already in place that would make them certain to attempt to ban abortion as quickly as possible, according to an analysis from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
People are also reading…
Wisconsin is one of nine states with an abortion ban law that predates Roe v. Wade, according to the analysis.
Kaul told the AP that it's not clear what exactly the law in Wisconsin would be if Roe v. Wade is struck down. That would depend on exactly how the Supreme Court rules and resolving legal issues related to enforcing a law that hasn't been in use for nearly 50 years, he said.
"Even if courts were to interpret that law as being enforceable, as attorney general I would not use the resources of the Wisconsin Department of Justice either to investigate alleged violations of that abortion ban or to prosecute alleged violations of it," Kaul said.
Kaul said the Justice Department is focused on investigating crimes of statewide importance like homicide, sexual assault and arson.
"Diverting resources from those important cases to the kinds of cases that could be brought under abortion ban, which I also believe to be unconstitutional, is not something that I would do as attorney general," he said.
Kaul said enforcing an abortion ban would undermine public safety.
"And it would result in serious negative health consequences, including potentially the death of women who wanted to seek to exercise what for nearly 50 years been understood to be a constitutionally protected right," he said.
Two Republicans have launched campaigns to challenge Kaul: Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake.
Toney said Kaul was a politician, not a law enforcement officer.
"I am proudly pro-life and I will defend the police and defend our Wisconsin laws, including our abortion ban, if allowed," Toney said.
Jarchow blasted Kaul as "a wholly owned subsidiary of the Washington DC swamp."
"He is the very definition of partisanship and a failed leader," Jarchow said. "So, while it's disappointing that he says he will not follow the law, it's not surprising."
Read the latest coverage of the GOP lame-duck laws and efforts to block them
Republican lawmakers and former GOP Gov. Scott Walker enacted a set of laws in December aimed at curtailing the power of newly elected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. The "lame-duck" laws are being challenged legally by several groups. Here's a look at how the story has developed over time.
GOP lawmakers ask appeals court to reverse ruling halting laws limiting powers of Tony Evers, Josh Kaul
In the request filed Friday morning, Misha Tseytlin, an attorney for GOP lawmakers, argued the "indefensible injunction" issued by a Dane County judge Thursday "is already causing serious harm to our state."
Judge blocks GOP lame-duck laws limiting Tony Evers' powers; Evers seeks to remove Wisconsin from Obamacare challenge
Republican legislative leaders promised to swiftly appeal the ruling by Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess.
The intervention, which is pending a committee vote, reflects a broader strategy Republican lawmakers are taking to circumvent a Democratic attorney general they distrust to defend the state's laws faithfully.
Evers' attorneys said he supports a request by a group of unions in one of the other legal challenges to the GOP laws, asking a judge to block parts of them from taking effect.
Kaul's statement comes as a coalition of 16 states, including neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, announced Monday they would challenge Trump in court over his plan to call a national emergency to secure billions of dollars for a border barrier.
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Kaul rejected the notion he would take any action to prevent the success of the multi-state suit, such as refusing to cooperate with other involved states.
Kaul, speaking to reporters, didn't directly say he wouldn't defend the state against the suit brought Monday by several unions. But he referenced a similar suit brought by the League of Women Voters in which he declined to represent the state due to perceived conflict.
Unions bringing the suit are Service Employees International Union, Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers, American Federation of Teachers and Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.
Evers will spend as much as $50,000 to hire private attorneys to represent him in the lawsuit, brought by the League of Women Voters and other groups.
Tony Evers: Despite confusion, 'no reversal' on my handling of state's legal fight against Obamacare
"In my worldview, and I know that's not everyone's worldview, there's nothing inconsistent with what I said and what's actually going to happen," Evers said.
The Department of Justice made a formal request to withdraw the state from the ACA suit, which the Legislature is now considering.
A nonpartisan state agency lawyer's memo stated there is no legal way for the new governor to fulfill his campaign promise to withdraw the state from the suit.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson said that parts of the lame duck legislation passed by the Legislature in December and signed by Gov. Scott Walker violate a court order he issued in 2016.
Grunze said the lawsuit will be filed in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Republican state leaders appeared to have been caught off-guard by the fierce, bipartisan backlash to the proposals.
It could be the first of many legal challenges to laws enacted in a recent lame-duck session.
Gov. Scott Walker signed all three sweeping lame-duck bills into law in Green Bay on Friday, concluding a last-ditch effort by GOP legislators to roll back some of the next governor's authority.
The outgoing governor said he is considering a line-item veto for at least one provision, but wouldn't say what.
GOP lawmakers vote in wee hours to pass lame-duck bill curtailing powers of governor, attorney general
The vote was 17-16, with Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Allouez, the lone GOP "no" vote. The bill now heads to the state Assembly.
The Republican Legislature passed the bills limiting the powers of the governor and attorney general after an all-night session.
It remained unclear if portions of the plan have support in the state Senate.
Kaul, in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal Sunday, urged lawmakers to reconsider passing the bills introduced Friday he characterized as undemocratic, fiscally irresponsible and harmful for public safety.
Assembly Republicans are considering a slew of other changes to elections, taxes, transportation funding and health care protections for its lame-duck session.
The second lawsuit contends the laws violate the state constitution’s separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.
Judge Frank D. Remington issued the ruling Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP lawmakers sparred Wednesday about who is at fault for the chaos and clashed over the status of 82 state government appointments made by former Gov. Scott Walker.
One of former Gov. Scott Walker's appointees tried to return to her job Thursday after a state appellate court stayed a court ruling invalidating her appointment and dozens — only to be turned away at the door.
Three weeks ago a Wisconsin appeals court sided with Evers, ruling that he had the authority to withdraw the appointments.
The state's highest court in a split decision opted to take up the appeal of the case voluntarily, without a motion from any of the parties involved, a relatively rare move.
The court granted the plaintiffs' request to circumvent the state Court of Appeals and set up a swift timeline scheduling oral arguments in one month.
The ruling, coming at the end of a chaotic day featuring discord between Evers and GOP leaders, was a minor setback for Republicans in a broader legal battle bound for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
While most of those Gov. Scott Walker appointees would be able to resume their roles, 15 positions, including some higher-profile appointees, remain in limbo, including UW System Regent Scott Beightol and Ellen Nowak, who served as commissioner of the Public Service Commission. Evers did not include those positions on the list of re-appointments.
The governor said some of the appointments could include people former Gov. Scott Walker appointed.
Judge Richard Niess' heard more than two hours of oral arguments between the parties on whether the Legislature acted within its authority when it passed laws curtailing the governor's and attorney general's authority.
The court's eventual ruling in the case, which takes issue with how GOP legislators convened in December to pass the controversial legislation, will have significant implications for the balance of power in state government.
The order effectively reduced the power of the attorney general to drop out of or settle cases.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday sided with the GOP-controlled Legislature in upholding laws that curb the power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.