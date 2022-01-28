Attorney General seeks to again block Gableman's expanded election subpoenas

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general has again asked a Dane County judge to block or narrow subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman after yet another expansion of the former state Supreme Court justice's ongoing review of the 2020 election.
Gableman, who was hired last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer money, has previously demanded documents and/or interviews with the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, immigration rights group Voces de la Frontera Action and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. The growing list of subpoenas has led to a plethora of legal battles over the one-party review.
Gableman filed the new subpoenas on Dec. 28 demanding in-person testimony from Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the state Department of Administration's chief information officer Trina Zanow and Sara Linski, a civil-service employee with the Elections Commission, according to court documents.
People are also reading…
The request for private meetings at Gableman's temporary office in Brookfield, as well as another swath of election-related documents, prompted Attorney General Josh Kaul to file a request Friday in Dane County Circuit Court seeking to block or narrow the broad scope of the subpoenas.
In the filing, Kaul reiterated his previous stance that state statutes require that any meeting with Gableman occur in a public setting before a legislative committee. He added in a Friday letter to Gableman that, pending a resolution in the case, Jacobs, Linski and Zanow will not be appearing for depositions requested in the subpoenas.
“The subpoenas for depositions of additional people behind closed doors are just as unlawful as the previously issued deposition subpoenas," Kaul said in a statement. "However long Speaker Vos chooses to keep this investigation flailing on, wasting more and more tax dollars, it must be conducted in accordance with the law.”
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford earlier this month rejected Kaul's request to block an earlier subpoena from Gableman seeking an in-person meeting with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe.
Lanford also denied Gableman's request to dismiss the case entirely, a decision that left the door open to a future challenge by Kaul, who is representing Wolfe.
"Should Defendants seek to enforce the subpoenas before this case is decided on the merits through contempt, imprisonment or other means similar to the action pending in Waukesha County … plaintiffs can certainly file another motion for temporary injunction that the Court will schedule as soon as its calendar permits," Lanford wrote.
Lanford's reference was to another ongoing case challenging a separate request by Gableman for the Waukesha County sheriff to compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time.
In his initial lawsuit, Kaul contended that Gableman issued "numerous subpoenas to state and local election officials in furtherance of an unlawful investigation focused on debunked theories" about the November 2020 election.
Gableman made a baseless claim at a pro-Donald Trump rally in 2020 that the election in Wisconsin had been stolen by bureaucrats, and he has met with and hired people for his investigation who formerly worked for Trump and espoused conspiracy theories about the election.
Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. A recount, multiple court challenges and two in-depth reviews of election processes — including one by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — have revealed no evidence of widespread fraud.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…