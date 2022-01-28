Attorney General seeks to again block Gableman's expanded election subpoenas

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general has again asked a Dane County judge to block or narrow subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman after yet another expansion of the former state Supreme Court justice's ongoing review of the 2020 election.

Gableman, who was hired last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer money, has previously demanded documents and/or interviews with the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, immigration rights group Voces de la Frontera Action and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. The growing list of subpoenas has led to a plethora of legal battles over the one-party review.

Gableman filed the new subpoenas on Dec. 28 demanding in-person testimony from Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the state Department of Administration's chief information officer Trina Zanow and Sara Linski, a civil-service employee with the Elections Commission, according to court documents.

The request for private meetings at Gableman's temporary office in Brookfield, as well as another swath of election-related documents, prompted Attorney General Josh Kaul to file a request Friday in Dane County Circuit Court seeking to block or narrow the broad scope of the subpoenas.

In the filing, Kaul reiterated his previous stance that state statutes require that any meeting with Gableman occur in a public setting before a legislative committee. He added in a Friday letter to Gableman that, pending a resolution in the case, Jacobs, Linski and Zanow will not be appearing for depositions requested in the subpoenas.

“The subpoenas for depositions of additional people behind closed doors are just as unlawful as the previously issued deposition subpoenas," Kaul said in a statement. "However long Speaker Vos chooses to keep this investigation flailing on, wasting more and more tax dollars, it must be conducted in accordance with the law.”

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford earlier this month rejected Kaul's request to block an earlier subpoena from Gableman seeking an in-person meeting with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Lanford also denied Gableman's request to dismiss the case entirely, a decision that left the door open to a future challenge by Kaul, who is representing Wolfe.

"Should Defendants seek to enforce the subpoenas before this case is decided on the merits through contempt, imprisonment or other means similar to the action pending in Waukesha County … plaintiffs can certainly file another motion for temporary injunction that the Court will schedule as soon as its calendar permits," Lanford wrote.

Lanford's reference was to another ongoing case challenging a separate request by Gableman for the Waukesha County sheriff to compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time.

In his initial lawsuit, Kaul contended that Gableman issued "numerous subpoenas to state and local election officials in furtherance of an unlawful investigation focused on debunked theories" about the November 2020 election.

Gableman made a baseless claim at a pro-Donald Trump rally in 2020 that the election in Wisconsin had been stolen by bureaucrats, and he has met with and hired people for his investigation who formerly worked for Trump and espoused conspiracy theories about the election.

Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. A recount, multiple court challenges and two in-depth reviews of election processes — including one by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — have revealed no evidence of widespread fraud.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0