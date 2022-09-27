Attorney: Wisconsin election review records to be posted online 'for all to see'

Records compiled as part of Michael Gableman's now closed review into the 2020 election will soon be posted online "for all to see," an attorney representing the office once headed by the former state Supreme Court Justice told a Dane County judge Tuesday.

Attorney James Bopp, who is representing the Office of Special Counsel in an open records lawsuits related to the GOP-ordered probe, told Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost all records — including emails and text messages — and assets once handled by the office have been handed over to the state Assembly.

"There are no documents whatsoever in the possession of the Office of Special Counsel," Bopp said, adding that those records will be posted online "for all to see." He did not say when the records will be made public.

Last month, Vos, R-Rochester, fired Gableman and closed the Office of Special Counsel that was initially budgeted $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.

The review has failed to provide any evidence to support some Republicans' claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. What's more, Gableman and his attorneys have said the Office of Special Counsel regularly deleted emails and documents deemed irrelevant to the taxpayer-funded review.

State lawmakers are exempt from Wisconsin's record retention law, allowing them to regularly delete records, though requested documents must be retained if they exist at the time of a formal request. An October memo prepared by Legislative Council indicated that the records retention exemption enjoyed by legislators did not apply to Gableman.

Liberal watchdog group American Oversight has filed four lawsuits seeking to halt the deletion of records related to the probe. Bopp has moved to dismiss the lawsuit before Frost, arguing that the matter is now moot since those records will soon be posted online. Frost did not indicate when he may rule on the matter.

Both American Oversight and the Office of Special Counsel have posted hundreds of pages of documents related to the probe online.

Gableman was hired last summer by Vos after pressure from Trump, who continues to promote the lie of a "stolen" 2020 presidential election. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Gableman in March proposed that the Legislature consider decertifying the results of the election but later backed off that suggestion in a private memo to Vos, in which the former justice acknowledged the idea is a "practical impossibility." Decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution.

"In his first report, he said we could not decertify, then later wrote that it should be considered," Vos told the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this month. "This flip-flop was a critical error. The 2020 election cannot be overturned."

Vos fired Gableman three days after the longtime GOP lawmaker narrowly avoided being unseated in a primary election by long-shot candidate Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Trump and Gableman. Steen plans to run against Vos as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 election.