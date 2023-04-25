Wisconsinites receiving public health care assistance through BadgerCare Plus would no longer be automatically reenrolled in the system and would have to renew their status with the state every six months under a GOP bill that passed the Assembly Tuesday.

The proposal, Assembly Bill 148, largely mirrors legislation last session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed. He's also likely to veto this bill, which is now headed to the Senate.

Proponents of the bill, which passed 60-35 along party lines, say the changes aim to reduce the number of ineligible individuals receiving public benefits and reduce state spending.

"There are people on this program that are eligible for other programs that are taking money from people that need to be on this program," Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, said.

She said the measure wasn't an attempt to kick people off of health insurance.

"This bill is about protecting the integrity of Wisconsin's Medicaid program," added bill author Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus.

More than 1.6 million Wisconsinites are enrolled in BadgerCare or Medicaid programs, which are provided to low-income, pregnant, disabled and elderly individuals, according to state data.

Critics say the measure could jeopardize the state's chances of receiving federal funds.

In his veto message in last year's bill, Evers said, “individuals who otherwise meet existing eligibility criteria are entitled to these program benefits under federal law.”

"This was not a bill that was intended to be signed into law," said Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, who pointed out its similarity to last year's vetoed bill.

Vining said Republicans rushed the bill to receive an Assembly vote even though there was no fiscal estimate on the measure's impact when it received a public hearing.

A since-released fiscal estimate from the Department of Health Services stated the measure would cost over $56.5 million annually with a $2.25 million one-time initial cost.

The bill would bar the Department of Health Services from automatically renewing eligibility for BadgerCare recipients. DHS would also have to determine an individual's eligibility every six months and would be prohibited from filling out eligibility forms for recipients in advance.

In addition, any BadgerCare recipient who fails to timely report to DHS any changes that may affect their eligibility would become ineligible for benefits for six months.

The bill's passage came as COVID-19-triggered federal public health emergencies are scheduled to end May 11, meaning people no longer eligible for Medicaid around the country will lose coverage over the coming year.

Wisconsin has seen BadgerCare enrollment increase 49% since March 2020, with 1.2 million residents now in the state's main Medicaid program. An estimated 309,000 people are expected to lose coverage by June 2024, according to a report in December from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Most of those people now have incomes that exceed 100% of the federal poverty level or 300% for pregnant women and children, the state Medicaid cutoffs that depend on family size. Or they now have access to employer insurance.