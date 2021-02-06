Beer Baron: Operation SOS seeks to boost restaurants and bars with beer sales

What it’s like: I have not seen an IPA, hazy or otherwise, with Operation SOS’ two featured hops, Belma and Talus, and this unique profile is a product of the collaboration. Third Space has used the relatively new Talus hop with a tropical profile and rose petal accents to great effect, Aberman said, while Young Blood was excited about using Belma due to its strawberry character. The collaborators considered the union of those profiles and a match was made.

Where, how much: The spots selling Operation SOS are tallied on the beer finder on 3 Sheeps’ website, www.3sheepsbrewing.com/find-us. (Select SOS from the brand drop-down menu.) Nearly two dozen Dane County outlets were listed as of this writing, including Eddie’s Alehouse in Sun Prairie, Jordan’s Big Ten Pub in Madison and Longtable Beer Cafe in Middleton. Some are selling the beer in four-packs, some as singles. You may want to call ahead (and place a takeout order!) before stopping by, though, because spots won’t drop out of the beer finder when they run out. Pricing on the four-packs may vary but mine was $20 — which is high in absolute terms but not really out of the ballpark for hazy IPAs these days. Besides, the point is to support the spots. Again, include a tip!