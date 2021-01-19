Belleville girl who raised $53,000 for local nonprofit to speak at Biden inauguration

“We’ll have a real lemonade stand in the future when we can all be together, and you can use your coupon there,” she wrote on her website.

The fundraiser continues, with 100% of proceeds going to Little John’s.

The funds grew in part because of a $10,000 match from Oregon Community Bank and another $10,000 match from area nonprofit Collaboration 4 Good.

But Marsh-McGlone also had creative ideas to push for support, including providing chocolate chip cookies at her future in-person lemonade stand event if she reached $800, a cello performance from her friend if she reached $2,000 and a live band if she reached $20,000.

Jennifer Zisser, a spokesperson for Little John’s, said the restaurant plans to help host the event, but a date has not been set because of the ongoing pandemic. Zisser said Heide has a connection to a “pretty-well known” band that will make that aspect possible.

Marsh-McGlone decided to pick Little John’s to donate to after talking with family friend Dana Pellebon, who serves on the boards of several local nonprofits, including Little John’s. Pellebon is also the co-executive director of the Dane County Rape Crisis Center.