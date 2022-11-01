Bernie Sanders headed to Madison on Friday to encourage young voters

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is headed to Madison on Friday night for a get-out-the-vote event.

The Vermont independent's Madison stop is one of many he's making in swing states across the country as he focuses on turning out youth voters — a group more liberal but also less likely to vote than most other age groups.

Scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, the event comes as the data-crunching site FiveThirtyEight shows Wisconsin's gubernatorial race as a toss-up and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson as the likely winner of the U.S. Senate race.

But none of Wisconsin's candidates will appear with Sanders Friday, according to a spokesperson for the tax-exempt organization that helped coordinate the event.

"Our organizations fall under independent expenditures which prevents us from directly coordinating with candidates," NextGen America spokesperson Shelby Purdum said in a statement.

Independent expenditures are expenditures that organizations make toward political causes, but they cannot be coordinated directly with campaigns, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Sanders won Wisconsin's presidential primary in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton by more than 10 points. In the 2020 Wisconsin contest, however, he lost to now-President Joe Biden by more than 30 points.

Sanders is scheduled to stop in Eau Claire and La Crosse before his Madison event on Friday. He is scheduled to go to Oshkosh on Saturday.