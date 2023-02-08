Speaking at a DeForest union worker training center Wednesday, President Joe Biden, in his first scheduled speech after Tuesday's State of the Union address, said the American economy is "strong," thanks in large part to union members.

Biden's remarks at the Laborers' International Union of North America Center come after he emphasized the economy more than any other topic in his State of the Union speech. He repeated many of those remarks in DeForest focusing on unions' role in the nation's economic strength and his goal to rebuild the middle class.

"For decades, the backbone of America, the middle class, has been hollowed out," Biden said, referencing the former Janesville General Motors plant, which shuttered its doors two days before Christmas 2008 and left the community and thousands of residents in turmoil amid the last economic recession. At its peak, more than 7,000 people worked at the GM plant or one of its many nearby supply chain businesses.

"Thousands of people lost their jobs," Biden said. "Once thriving cities and towns became shadows of what they used to be. When those towns were hollowed out something else was lost — pride, self-esteem, a sense of self-worth, but now we’re going to turn that around.”

Much of Biden's 23-minute speech related to the economy, though he also took aim at a handful of GOP lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Oshkosh, for comments regarding Medicare and Social Security. Johnson in August said those programs should be approved annually by Congress, rather than being automatically renewed.

"Come on, man," Biden said Wednesday.

The president's emphasis on union labor highlights the ongoing Democratic goal of winning back support from blue-collar workers, who have shifted significantly more Republican since 2010.

"Increasing the share of the union vote makes a big difference," Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said. "But it's also certainly the case that unions help focus voters on the impact on their pocketbook of having Democrats in office."

Biden's visit comes as federal labor data shows just under 8% of workers in Wisconsin are represented by a union, an all-time low. In 1989, over 20% of Wisconsin workers belonged to a union.

It's no surprise that Wisconsin union worker numbers are down after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's signature legislation, the 2011 Act 10, largely eliminated collective bargaining for most public employees, said Kent Miller, the president and business manager of the Wisconsin Laborers' District Council, which runs the DeForest training center.

But registered apprentice numbers are at a two-decade high, Miller added, and will likely further increase thanks to Biden signing into law provisions making some tax credits available for companies that employ a certain number of apprentices.

The DeForest union worker center has courses on pipe laying, scaffold building, environmental remediation, building demolition, utility construction and dozens of other topics.

On Tuesday night Biden took credit for creating more jobs in two years than any other president did in four years — including 800,000 manufacturing jobs. He also called on Congress to pass legislation that would shield workers seeking to form a union from being fired and add penalties for punishing workers who organize.

In Wisconsin he was scheduled to emphasize the legislation he signed into law that have benefitted workers, including an infrastructure law setting aside over $1 trillion for direct spending across the country, a measure to boost domestic production of semiconductor computer chips and and a $1.9 trillion policy giving money to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A White House memo says private companies have committed $4 billion in manufacturing across Wisconsin since Biden took office. It also says $2.9 billion in federal funding has been allotted to infrastructure projects across the state.

"Here in Wisconsin we are seeing the results of this investment firsthand," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said before Biden's arrival in DeForest. "Our economy is in the strongest position ever in state history."

Biden's Wisconsin visit follows a nationwide labor market report that far exceeded economists' expectations. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest rate since 1969, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, Biden's approval ratings are among the worst ever for a president's second year. Forty percent of Americans approved of Biden compared to 53% who disapproved of him as of Jan. 25, according to a Reuters poll.

"You've got one of the most Democratic enclaves in the whole country here in Madison, and so they found a nice, soft landing place for the president to try out his lines after the speech," Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said in an interview before the visit. "But the truth of the matter is if the president wants to come in and talk about the economy, he can spend his time apologizing."

Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 3.2% as of December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But employers statewide have been struggling to find workers. And there will be 130,000 fewer working Wisconsinites by 2030 if recent migration patterns continue, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm Forward Analytics.

With the worker shortage in mind, the Republican-led Legislature recently approved putting an advisory referendum on the April 4 ballot — which also features the Wisconsin Supreme Court race — asking voters whether some adults should have to seek work to receive benefits from taxpayer-funded programs. The referendum's results will not have any binding effect.

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark 6.5% annual inflation 10.46 million job vacancies $31.38 trillion national debt $24.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine 2.38 million migrants stopped at border 97 federal judges confirmed 89 pardons and commutations $3.36 average gas price 666 million vaccines administered 680,000 COVID-19 deaths 36 states visited 197 days in Delaware 6 chats with Xi 21 news conferences $1 trillion in infrastructure $40 billion for bridges 1 state dinner 0 Cabinet departures A closer look