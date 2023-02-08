***

President Joe Biden touched down at Madison's Truax Field Air National Guard Base late Wednesday morning, en route to give his first scheduled remarks after his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

Shortly after departing Air Force One at about 11:40 a.m., Biden took a selfie with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Supervisor Patrick Miles on the tarmac before departing for DeForest, where he's scheduled to speak at the Laborers' International Union of North America Center at 1 p.m. He will talk about "how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people," according to a White House statement.

The president is scheduled to depart Madison and return to the White House just after 5 p.m.

Traffic will likely be affected given the size of presidential motorcades, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said, declining to disclose specific details.

Biden last visited the state in September, when he spoke at a Labor Day event in Milwaukee. The last president to visit Madison was Barack Obama in November 2012. Thirteen other presidents have visited Madison, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Biden's Wisconsin visit follows a labor market report that far exceeded economists' expectations. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest rate since 1969, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate sat at 3.2% in December, according to preliminary data released last month by the state Department of Workforce Development. The percentage of working-age Wisconsinites currently employed or actively seeking work dipped from 64.9% in November to 64.7% in December.

But inflation continues to dog consumers, and Biden's presidency, even as the rate in the growth of prices has slowed.

"You've got one of the most Democratic enclaves in the whole country here in Madison, and so they found a nice, soft landing place for the president to try out his lines after the speech," Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said in an interview before the visit. "But the truth of the matter is if the president wants to come in and talk about the economy, he can spend his time apologizing."

