Bill McCoshen sells lobbying firm, paving way for gubernatorial bid

Lobbyist and former Tommy Thompson cabinet member Bill McCoshen has sold his lobbying firm to Michael Best Strategies, making way for the Republican to potentially launch a bid for governor.

McCoshen hasn't made any official gubernatorial announcement, but told the Wisconsin State Journal in an email to expect an update Wednesday.

Michael Best Strategies, a national lobbying and governmental relations firm, announced the acquisition of Capitol Consultants on Tuesday. McCoshen will become a partner at Michael Best.

"We built an extremely successful and effective firm over the last 29 years, and we’re excited to partner with Michael Best Strategies in carrying that legacy forward," McCoshen said in a statement about the acquisition. "This move solidifies Strategies as the go-to government relations firm in Wisconsin and positions us well for future growth."