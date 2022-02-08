Bill seeks $42 million to replace embattled youth facility as DOC asks to repair it

Years after lawmakers promised to replace a juvenile corrections facility steeped in controversy and multimillion-dollar settlements, a bipartisan bill that came before a hearing Tuesday would authorize $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility near Milwaukee.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has long committed to closing the embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, would almost certainly sign the bill into law.

The bill, SB 520, would likely hasten the relocation of youth imprisoned at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin, facilities that in the last decade have faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, said at the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee hearing Tuesday that it was frustrating to see years of partisan squabbles following the decision to close Lincoln Hills lead to no replacement.

"The only people that are really being harmed by this are the juveniles that are in those facilities," he said. "Still, it's gratifying that we're finally moving forward to provide our most troubled youth with a suitable facility with the best possibility of rehabilitation."

But the new facility, if the bill is passed, likely wouldn't be ready for years to come.

As the bill awaits approval, the state Department of Corrections requested $3 million to replace Lincoln Hills' boilers, water heaters and electrical panels, which the state Buildings Commission is set to review Wednesday.

The Lincoln Hills repairs are needed imminently because the facility's appliances are beyond their intended life expectancy, the agency request stated.

"When a replacement facility is funded and youth moved, DOC intends to continue using the facility," agency spokesman John Beard said in a statement. "There are plans to convert it to a minimum-security adult institution. So, whether for youth or adults, the facility will still be used and needed maintenance will continue."

Lincoln Hills is located in Irma, about 30 miles north of Wausau.

Agreement, then delays

The bipartisan bill comes up for a hearing nearly four years after Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to shut Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities.

The bill Walker signed into law received unanimous support, but then momentum slowed.

Evers in 2019 signed into law a bill extending the closure date to July 2021, but he later said that wasn't a realistic deadline.

While money had been made available for counties to build youth corrections facilities, and the state Buildings Commission approved the expansion of the mental health-focused Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, the state effort to create a smaller Lincoln Hills replacement lagged behind, causing a ripple effect.

"We've created two out of the three legs of the stool, but until we do the third one, we're not going to be able to realize the whole thing," said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, a former state public defender.

Evers in his two budgets since he became governor proposed creating replacement sites for Lincoln Hills, but each was rejected by the Legislature.

Similar to the bill that came before a Tuesday hearing, he asked for around $46 million to build a facility in Milwaukee County in his proposed 2021-23 biennial budget.

Republicans instead set aside $4 million to begin site selection and design in a move Democrats said would further delay closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities. The state Buildings Commission Wednesday is set to review a request for $2.4 million of that amount for the continued planning, selection and design of a Milwaukee County juvenile facility.

The Legislature also rejected Evers' earlier proposal to use $115 million to construct state-run, high-security juvenile facilities.

In February 2020, the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee denied DOC's request for $73 million for two state-run facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties for more serious juvenile offenders.

Republicans cited pushback from local governments and area residents in Milwaukee and Hortonia as main reasons for their decision not to fund state-run facilities for serious juvenile offenders in those communities.

"It’s great to hear the Legislature is finally considering coming to the table on this issue, but it’s unfortunate it has taken this long after Republicans have repeatedly obstructed the governor’s efforts to reform our juvenile justice system and take meaningful action toward closing these facilities," Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in a statement.

In August 2020 Dane County, as well as two other counties, pulled out of agreements with the state to build regional centers over operating budget concerns, uncertainty surrounding state funds, a lack of progress on the new high-security facilities and concern over whether the state was committed to the overall juvenile justice system changes necessary to make a new system work correctly.

Racine County, however, is moving forward with creating a local facility.

But for Goyke, the past legislative roadblocks are an afterthought.

"I am focused on not re-litigating past successes, failures, etc.," he said. "The reality is we can focus on getting this bill passed."

Lincoln Hills

There were 135 teenagers incarcerated at Lincoln Hills in March 2018, when former Gov. Walker signed 2017 Act 185 to close the facility. In early February, there were 38.

And in the last year, quarterly court-ordered reports have found improvement within the facility, though they clarified that problems remain.

"There continues to be concern regarding programming, use of force, use of mechanical restraints, youth self-confining, quality and quantity of education, and other issues," wrote monitor Teresa Abreu after a January visit. "However, overall, youth and staff morale were good and there has been progress in some areas of the consent decree from the last site visit."

Abreu also suggested expanding music, art, gardening and welding programs as well as other programs that would reduce idleness during weekends and evenings.

A Copper Lake counselor Tuesday put it more bluntly, saying the facilities continue to be toxic for staff and youth.

"Staff have been holding on for far too long now and they cannot hold on any longer," said counselor Anthony Bullard.

The new system would be a massive change for the better, Goyke said, with a far lower capacity and a location better for visitors.

"It will not be hours and hours away from the most populous communities, which is disproportionately where kids come from and where they go home to," he said.

The new facility's location near Milwaukee would be a critical factor in reducing future crime, with studies showing that people commit fewer crimes when they are visited in prison, which would be more likely in a community close to their homes.

"We know the location matters is because of retaining connections to the community, family, school, employment, etc., as well as the staffing challenges that can come with having a diverse staff and programming and educational opportunities that meet the kids where they are," Goyke said.

Finding the right place

While lawmakers, lobbyists and advocates agreed Tuesday that a facility closer to most of the youths' homes should replace Lincoln Hills, the potential placement of that facility triggered pushback.

One potential site, the Felmers Chaney Correctional Center, is an adult facility offering qualified prisoners work release programs with local employers.

Advocates for the facility, including people who were housed there, testified Tuesday that removing the facility would amount to disposing of a critical tool that enhances community integration — and some lawmakers agreed.

"It's dumb to close a facility where we need people to connect to work," Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said.

Taylor said there also wasn't enough land at the facility, adding that the committee should consider amending the bill to keep Felmers Chaney off of the potential list.

"I need to make sure that the administration understands that Chaney is not an option," she said.

Before Taylor's comments, Goyke said the bill does not clarify a location and that lawmakers can't find a better location if the bill doesn't pass in the first place.

"I hope that those that are here today to advocate for Chaney also advocate for the passage of the bill," he said.

