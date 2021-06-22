Bill to eliminate Wisconsin's personal property tax passes committee with bipartisan support

A bill to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and furnishings, received bipartisan support in a Senate committee Tuesday.

The bill was recommended for approval by the Senate workforce committee 4-1, with Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, the lone vote against the measure over concerns future Legislatures could stop providing local entities more state aid to make up for the lost revenue.

The budget committee last week voted to set aside about $202 million for such payments over 2021-23 biennial budget. However, officially eliminating the tax, which lawmakers described as an antiquated and unfair tax on businesses, would be done through separate legislation rather than through the budget process.

Both the budget and a standalone bill to end the tax are expected to come before the Assembly and Senate next week.

"It'll be a great day when we can finally get rid of this tax," bill author Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said Tuesday.

Stroebel said the intent is to keep providing local taxing authorities with state money to compensate for the reduction in revenue. But Ringhand said she worried future Legislatures wouldn't keep that promise.