Bill to eliminate Wisconsin's personal property tax receives bipartisan support in Senate committee

A bill to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and furnishings, received bipartisan support in a Senate committee Tuesday.

The bill was recommended for approval by the Senate workforce committee 4-1, with Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, the lone vote against the measure. The bill goes before the GOP-led budget committee on Wednesday and is expected to reach the Assembly and Senate next week along with the GOP-authored 2021-23 biennial budget.

The budget committee last Thursday voted to set aside about $202 million in state funds over the biennium to backfill local jurisdictions for tax revenue that would be lost by eliminating the tax. However, officially eliminating the tax, which lawmakers described as an antiquated and unfair tax on businesses, would be done through separate legislation, rather than through the budget process.

Both the budget and standalone bill are expected to come before the Assembly and Senate next week.

"It'll be a great day when we can finally get rid of this tax," bill author Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said Tuesday.