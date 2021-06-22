Bill to eliminate Wisconsin's personal property tax receives bipartisan support in Senate committee

A bill to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and furnishings, received bipartisan support in a Senate committee Tuesday.
The bill was recommended for approval by the Senate workforce committee 4-1, with Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, the lone vote against the measure. The bill goes before the GOP-led budget committee on Wednesday and is expected to reach the Assembly and Senate next week along with the GOP-authored 2021-23 biennial budget.
The budget committee last Thursday voted to set aside about $202 million in state funds over the biennium to backfill local jurisdictions for tax revenue that would be lost by eliminating the tax. However, officially eliminating the tax, which lawmakers described as an antiquated and unfair tax on businesses, would be done through separate legislation, rather than through the budget process.
Both the budget and standalone bill are expected to come before the Assembly and Senate next week.
"It'll be a great day when we can finally get rid of this tax," bill author Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said Tuesday.
Stroebel said the intent is to keep backfilling the lost tax revenue in future budgets, but Ringhand, who agreed the personal property tax is outdated, said her primary concern was if future Legislatures do not continue providing those funds.
"Whenever you take funding away from municipalities, it's hard for them to fill that hole and they're also under state levy limits, so they can't raise their taxes arbitrarily," Ringhand said.
Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said he supported the legislation with hopes that lost tax revenue to local jurisdictions is included in future budgets.
"I too have heard from my small business owners, I recognize the importance of this, but I do want to make sure we keep whole our local units of government," Pfaff said.
Bill Smith, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, described the personal property tax as "burdensome and complex," and one that has "evolved into a grab bag of exemptions."
Created more than 170 years ago, Wisconsin's personal property tax started as tax on items ranging from vehicles to livestock. The state has passed multiple exemptions over the years and the tax now applies generally to furnishings and equipment owned by businesses.
More than 40 lobbying groups have filed in favor of eliminating the tax, including business groups and local chambers of commerce. AFSCME International Union and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin oppose the bill.
Eliminating the personal property tax through standalone legislation limits Gov. Tony Evers' ability to potentially use his partial veto powers on the item, but also opens the door to a possible veto of the bill by the Democratic governor.
Evers has yet to weigh in on the GOP budget since it passed last Thursday, but has expressed an interest in increased education spending before tax cuts.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Assembly plans to take up the 2021-23 biennial budget next Tuesday. Vos and budget committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said they don't expect any major changes to the Republican-authored budget.