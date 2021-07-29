Bipartisan bill reintroduced to require informed consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia

A bipartisan bill in the state Legislature would align Wisconsin with a growing number of states that require explicit informed consent before medical students practice pelvic exams on patients under anesthesia, a procedure sometimes done as part of training.
Co-sponsors and proponents of the bill spoke Thursday during an Assembly Committee on Health public hearing to urge lawmakers to join the more than one dozen other states in the country that require hospitals to get written and verbal consent from patients before pelvic exams are done under anesthesia for the educational benefit of medical students. Currently, some hospitals rely on general consent forms that don’t specify procedures done for training.
"This is going to be the easiest bill of the day," bill co-author Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, said. "We're not asking for anything but consent here."
Speaking at Thursday's meeting, Sarah Wright, a science teacher from Madison, recounted her experience in 2009 when she felt significant vulvar sensitivity after a surgery to remove ovarian cysts by UW doctors at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.
Nine years later in 2018, Wright needed to have another ovarian lesion removed, which went fine. Wright, who worked with former Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, to bring the bill forward last session, said patients need to be informed and able to provide or deny consent before any sort of pelvic exam occurs.
"If you’re a first-time patient it’s too much to expect that someone even knows what to ask," Wright said. "The only way I knew what to ask is because I learned the hard way."
Pelvic exams involve inserting fingers of a gloved hand into a patient’s vagina to examine organs including the uterus and ovaries. Surgeons do the exams before gynecologic surgeries to determine the positioning of the organs, and medical students sometimes do the exams for training.
Medical students train at academic medical centers, such as UW Hospital and Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, and at some community hospitals. UW School of Medicine and Public Health in 2019 adopted a policy related to “educational sensitive exams,” including breast, pelvic, urogenital, prostate and rectal exams on patients under anesthesia or otherwise sedated.
Under the policy, doctors must obtain and document informed consent before allowing medical students to do the exams, which must be a routine part of the patient's procedure.
In 2003, when California became the first state to pass a law requiring consent before pelvic exams on unconscious patients for teaching purposes, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said “specific informed consent” should be required. The Association of American Medical Colleges called the procedures “unethical and unacceptable” if done without consent.
When a version of the legislation was introduced last session, the Wisconsin section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Hospital Association and Wisconsin Medical Society filed in opposition to the bill.
For the current bill, the Wisconsin Nurses Association and Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault support the measure and no groups have filed in opposition.
Nobody spoke against the measure Thursday, but bill co-sponsor Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said some opponents of the measure have pushed back against added restrictions on medical practice. Jacque said 18 states have already passed laws requiring explicit informed consent, with Texas being the most recent.
"This is an invasive procedure and I think it clearly merits specific consent for the procedure to be performed," he said.
Krabbe disease testing
Another bipartisan bill before the committee Thursday would require newborn screenings to include testing for Krabbe disease, a genetic disorder that damages the nervous system in infants.
Proponents of the bill, including the parents of children who have died as a result of the disease, said, if detected early, the disorder can be treated to provide a better quality of life.
"When it comes to detection, time is of the essence," bill co-sponsor Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said.
The bill would allow an exception to testing if the child's parents or legal guardian objects on the basis of religious practices or personal convections.
The state Department of Health Services estimated the cost of adding Krabbe disease to newborn screening tests would be $11 per infant. With roughly 61,000 births in the state in 2020, the total cost is estimated at $671,000.
