A new coalition of more than 100 Wisconsin arts organizations and businesses have called on the state Legislature to dedicate $100 million in state funds to fulfill the pledge made in a more than 20-year-old endowment foundation aimed at supporting economic development across the state.

Formally launched this week, the Wisconsin's Creative Economy Coalition seeks to finish bipartisan efforts that started in 2001 with the creation of the Wisconsin Artistic Endowment Foundation. The foundation was recommended by a study committee and signed into the state budget by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum, but a funding mechanism was never established.

Patrick Rath, president of the United Performing Arts Fund, said state funding will be necessary in order for many of Wisconsin's cultural institutions to survive.

"The future for these organizations continues to be fragile as private funding alone cannot keep up with rising costs," Rath said in a statement. "If we want these and all of Wisconsin’s creative hubs to be vibrant and here for future generations, investment needs to be made now before arts sector talent leaves our state.”

The state's arts and creative sector — which includes film and video, music, performing and visual arts, museums, heritage sites, venues, festivals and other cultural events — supports nearly 90,000 jobs and generates $10.8 billion in economic value, according to the coalition.

According to information provided by the coalition, Wisconsin spends just 14 cents per capita to fund state arts organizations, ranking last in the nation. Minnesota spends $7.34 per-capita, while Illinois spends $5.04.

What's more, Wisconsin's share of gross domestic product coming from arts and culture has dropped by 1.1% since 2002, compared to the national average of a 0.2% drop.

“The transformative and connective power of creative industries acts as a catalyst for vibrant, engaged communities," said Adam Braatz, executive director of Imagine MKE, a Milwaukee-based arts and culture coalition. "Further, the creative economy is a strategic driver of economic growth and fosters the development of marketable skills that will future-proof Wisconsin’s workforce."

The coalition is made up of more than 100 organizations from across Wisconsin, including the Madison symphony Orchestra, Kids from Wisconsin, the UW-Madison division of the Arts, and Dane Arts.

Lawmakers enter the budget session with a more than $7 billion estimated state surplus, with a good portion of that consisting of one-time funds.

Republicans, who control the state's budget committee, have signaled plans to largely scrap Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposed 2023-25 biennial budget proposal. The committee will begin crafting its version of the state's next two-year spending plan in the weeks ahead.

