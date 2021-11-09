Bipartisan group of elections officials issues letter backing Wisconsin Elections Commission chief

A bipartisan group of more than 50 elections officials sent a letter Monday to Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, supporting state Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe as Vos and other Republicans attack her for election-related decisions the bipartisan commission made last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Year after year, Wisconsin election officials deliver accurate, secure, and accessible elections that give voice to the citizens of the state,” the letter from officials in states across the country says. “Much of the success of Wisconsin’s elections is due to the competence and excellence of the person who was chosen to lead the agency, Meagan Wolfe.”

The letter comes after Vos called for Wolfe’s resignation last month and Republicans in the state Senate earlier Monday passed a resolution “castigating the Wisconsin Elections Commission for ignoring statutory requirements, for sidestepping the administrative rulemaking process, and for not following both the letter and intent of state statute.”

The GOP’s outrage is in response to allegations of a handful of cases of voter fraud in Racine County and a report by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that did not find any widespread fraud or abuse in the 2020 election that would have affected its outcome, but made 48 recommendations for improvements to how elections are run.

The letter, organized by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, notes that it was Republicans who created the Elections Commission in 2016 after disbanding the former Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges. Republicans at the time felt the GAB had been unfair to former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The Elections Commission has provided a range of guidance to local elections officials on how to conduct various aspects of elections — all in public and usually with the support of all of the commission’s six members, three Republicans and three Democrats.

Guidance to local officials last year included how to handle the flood of absentee ballots, ballot drop boxes and special voting deputies, who help people in nursing homes votes.

The Republican-controlled Legislature did not pass any laws last year aimed at providing elections officials with guidance on how to conduct elections during a pandemic.

“Extremist partisans and election deniers have called for Wolfe to resign in recent days, in an effort that weakens nonpartisan election administration in the state, and further casts doubt on an election that was secure, audited, and verified many times over, including by judges appointed by Republicans and former President Trump,” a statement accompanying the letter says.

Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim last year’s election was stolen from him.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

