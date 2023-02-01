Black legislators to host Black History Month events at Capitol, Milwaukee

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus will host over 10 events in February that focus on education, health, environmental justice and business in Wisconsin's Black community.

The events began with a Wednesday press conference highlighting Black History Month. It was scheduled to be followed by a 2 p.m. screening in the Capitol's Joint Finance Room, 412 East, of the documentary Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams, which focuses on the first Black candidate to hold statewide office in Wisconsin.

"February allows us the chance to celebrate our history in this great state, and I want to thank everyone for all their hard work to put the events this month together," said Rep. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, who chairs the nine-member caucus. "I encourage people to make time and attend our events throughout the month."

Other events throughout the month include a small minority-owned business conversation Feb. 3 in Milwaukee. A virtual forum Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. will focus on Black health and mental health.

Putting a spotlight on health disparities between Wisconsin's white and Black populations, a 2016 UW-Madison Population Health Institute report said the state was "failing in its efforts to improve health-related quality of life for working-age adults who are African American."

On Feb. 14, there will be a blood drive at Milwaukee's Vincent High School.

There will also be a Feb. 15 lunch and lecture at the Capitol with Marquette University associate English professor Cedric Burrows, who teaches courses in Black rhetoric and social movements.

A Feb. 16 fair at the Wisconsin African American Women's Center in Milwaukee will focus on K-12 education resources.

Events between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24 will focus on criminal and environmental justice.

There will be a "Day of Empathy" Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capitol. On Feb. 23, there will be a panel on Wisconsin environmental justice in Black communities at the Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park, beginning at 5 p.m.

An event highlighting climate justice and its impact on the global community will be hosted at the Capitol Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The events will conclude with a Black lobby event Feb. 28 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Capitol building.

