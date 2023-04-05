Educator and former Madison teacher Blair Mosner Feltham will join the Madison School Board after winning Tuesday’s election for seat 6, securing about 55% of the vote with nearly all precincts reporting.

In addition, incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, who ran unopposed, was reelected to a third term on seat 7.

Mosner Feltham held a steady lead over computer engineer Badri Lankella throughout the evening as totals were reported by the city clerk’s office, and with nearly 97% of precincts reporting, both candidates agreed to Mosner Feltham’s victory. She received 48,991 total votes while Lankella had 38,503 total.

“I’m excited to get work, continue serving the young people of Madison. I know there’s a lot of work to do right away this time of year. And the goal was to win and be part of that and we did it,” Mosner Feltham said.

Mosner Feltham is the only new face joining the board this cycle, replacing outgoing board member Chris Gomez Schmidt, who decided not to run for reelection after just one term. There are seven total seats on the board and each board member serves staggered, three-year terms. The seats are district-wide and not determined by geography, and this year seats 6 and 7 were up for grabs.

As an educator, Mosner Feltham ran on her experience in the classroom. She started her career in California and previously taught social studies at West High School. Since the start of this school year, she has been the equitable multi-level systems of support coordinator for the Sun Prairie School District. She has two young children who will both be enrolled in the Madison School District in the fall.

Lankella touted his experience as a parent and as a member of several committees. He also unsuccessfully ran for Madison City Council in 2019 and made an unsuccessful bid to be appointed to a vacant city council seat in 2020.

“I’m feeling very, very happy with the way the election and the campaign went. It was a very positive campaign from our end, so I was happy with the way it ended up, too,” Lankella said. “And I honor the public’s mandate and congratulate Blair on her win.”

After first being elected in 2017, Vander Meulen has been a vocal member of the School Board. A lawyer, Vander Meulen says on her website that she is the first openly autistic school board member in the United States, and she often speaks in support of students with disabilities.

“I am honored to continue to represent the students, teachers and staff of MMSD. I appreciate and thank the voters,” Vander Meulen said.

Mosner Feltham will be sworn in at the next regular board meeting, on Monday, April 24.

She joins a board that has a number of issues in front of it, including the most immediate task of finding a new superintendent to replace Carlton Jenkins once he retires at the end of July, and helping to balance a challenging budget.

“Because I have so many years of experience working in the schools I feel like I bring a really unique perspective about what a budget line looks like in a classroom and so I look forward to bringing that expertise to the conversation,” Mosner Feltham said.

The district also is facing staffing shortages, possible policy changes around behavior and cell phone usage, and transparency issues.

Lankella said he will continue to fight these issues despite his loss. “If not from the school board from another way. I’m always there fighting for the community, moving forward I will find different ways to help the community,” he said.

At a time when school board races are growing more politicized, Madison’s School Board election was a relatively quiet race. The candidates participated in a handful of debates and forums, but there weren’t many fireworks along the campaign trail.

Not a lot of money was raised throughout the campaign, according to latest campaign finance records filed with the Madison city clerk’s office, which is typical of a local election.