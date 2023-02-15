In any election, campaigns look to polls to gauge what voters care about and how best to connect a candidate's message to those priorities.

Ahead of the November midterms, for example, conservatives sought to capitalize on voters' fears about crime and the economy, while Democrats tapped into anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In the lead-up to this spring's Wisconsin Supreme Court election, both parties are looking to similar issues to motivate their side. Unlike last fall, however, political operatives don't have much current polling to work with. Instead, liberals and conservatives are each looking to state and national trends for assurance heading into the spring election.

"Nationally, things are a bit of a muddle right now," UW-La Crosse political science assistant professor Anthony Chergosky said. "But at the state level, I do think there are signs for optimism among Democrats. I think the issue of abortion is perhaps the main reason that Democrats might be hopeful about this election."

The conservative candidates in the election are former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. The liberal candidates are Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

Republicans are in a tough spot when it comes to abortion, Chergosky said.

"They are obviously happy with the fact that Roe vs. Wade was overturned, yet the 1849 abortion ban in Wisconsin is deeply unpopular with the public," he said.

A Marquette Law School Poll released in November found that 84% of Wisconsinites — including 73% of Republicans — believe abortion should be legal for victims of rape or incest. Wisconsin's current abortion ban doesn't permit abortions for either. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said the issue doesn't keep him up at night, adding that it is "an issue that conservatives, that right-of-center voters need to understand what their real choices are," referring to the stark contrast between anti-abortion Republican policies and Democratic abortion rights policies.

"I think some Republicans and conservatives kind of ran from that issue last fall," Schimming said.

So far, the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates have been relatively mum on the issue — at least compared with Protasiewicz, whose television ads have repeatedly touted her abortion rights views.

Still, both Dorow and Kelly have been endorsed by anti-abortion groups. One of the groups, Pro-Life Wisconsin, which endorsed only Kelly, says on its website that it supports candidates “who recognize the personhood of the preborn baby and hold the principled and compassionate no-exceptions pro-life position.”

This isn't 2020

In the age of former President Donald Trump, many Democrats are motivated to vote, even in nonpartisan elections like the one this spring, Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said.

But the stars may not be as aligned for Democrats as they were in the last Supreme Court election in April 2020. That year, the election coincided with the Democratic presidential primary, and liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky beat Kelly by more than 160,000 votes.

This spring's election — the primary is on Tuesday and the general election is April 4 — doesn't overlap with any state or national elections that might boost liberal turnout. In fact, legislative Republicans put two questions on the April ballot in a move Democrats say is meant to increase turnout for their opponents.

One binding question will ask voters whether to alter the state Constitution to allow judges to consider more factors when considering cash bail for someone charged with a violent crime.

Another question, this one nonbinding, will ask voters whether people should be required to work or search for work to receive benefits from taxpayer-funded programs.

A Dane County judge is scheduled to issue a ruling Monday on whether those two questions can appear on the April ballot, with a liberal group arguing that they were sent to clerks too late.

Growing Democratic base

While conservatives have had the upper hand organizationally in many past spring elections, recent voting trends in the state's fastest-growing Democratic stronghold will likely give liberals a boost this spring, Zepecki said.

"When you look at the growth in the city of Madison and (Dane County), which in spring elections punches above its weight compared to fall elections," he said. "I think now progressives have the advantage entering spring contests."

Zepecki acknowledged Democrats face some headwinds with the economy and President Joe Biden’s low approval rating but said he wasn't too worried about those issues playing much of a role in local elections.

Biden's approval rating is currently 41%, among the worst ever for a president's second year. And while inflation appears to be cooling slightly, it is still concerning Americans: 67% of Americans expect inflation to rise, according to a Gallup poll released in February.

"I think we're atmospherically in a good place," Schimming said, pointing to Biden's approval rating, the reelection of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in November and the election of U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, in a formerly Democratic district.